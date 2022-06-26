The all-electric Genesis Electrified G80 will enter the US market later than initially planned, but it's still expected in 2022.

The electric G80 was unveiled in April 2021 at the Auto Shanghai in China, and was set to go on sale in the US in Spring 2022.

According to Automotive News, the company has recently removed the "coming spring 2022" info from its website, without disclosing the reason. The South Korean manufacturer said that "more details about pricing and the on-sale date will not be available until late summer or early fall."

In other words, there is a chance for a late 2022 launch, but the situation is changing dynamically, probably due to supply constraints and economic issues around the world.

Meanwhile, the E-GMP-based Genesis GV60 recently entered the US market, while the Genesis Electrified GV70 (non-E-GMP, like the Electrified G80) is in the pipeline not only for market launch but also for local production.

The Genesis Electrified G80 is an interesting model, as it has the biggest battery pack among BEVs from the Hyundai Motor Group so far - 87.2 kWh. It enables the car to go up to 427 km (265 miles), according to the Korean EV certification system.

The Electrified G80 is equipped with two 136 kW electric motors (one in the front and one in the rear) for all-wheel drive and a system output of up to 272 kW and 700 Nm of torque.

DC fast charging from 10 to 80% state-of-charge (SOC) takes just 22 minutes, according to the company, as long as one has access to an 800 V ultra-fast charger.

