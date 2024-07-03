Volkswagen of America increased its vehicle sales in the United States by almost 31% year-over-year to 100,612. Unfortunately, EV sales were not part of this growth.

In Q2, Volkswagen ID.4 sales amounted to 5,690, a 15% drop compared to Q2 2023 and the second consecutive quarter of year-over-year decline. In Q1, the volume decreased by nearly 37%, so at least the rate of decrease slowed down (because the base was also lower).

Get Fully Charged Volkswagen's EV lineup expansion Since early 2021, Volkswagen's only new all-electric model has been the ID.4 (excluding the retired e-Golf). In 2024, two additional MEB-based models will join the lineup: the ID.7 and ID.Buzz.

Nonetheless, the most recent result is the lowest since Q2 2022, when the supply crisis heavily impacted Volkswagen's EV sales in the U.S. (the ID.4 was imported from Europe before local production started in Chattanooga, Tennessee).

The ID.4's share in Volkswagen's total sales amounted to 5.7%, down noticeably from 8.7% a year earlier.

Interestingly, in Q2, the Volkswagen ID.4 was outpaced by the Toyota bZ4X, which almost quadrupled year-over-year to 7,571. We know it was possible thanks to attractive lease deals, but this only underlines fierce competition in the wider crossover/SUV segment.

Volkswagen BEV sales in Q2'2024 (YOY change):

Volkswagen ID.4: 5,690 (down 15%) and 5.7% share

Volkswagen ID.4 sales in the U.S. in Q2 2024

So far this year, Volkswagen has sold close to 12,000 ID.4 in the U.S., 28% less than a year ago. Considering the second half of 2023 was relatively strong, the decline might continue in the following quarters.

Volkswagen BEV sales in Q1-Q2'2024 (YOY change):

Volkswagen ID.4: 11,857 (down 28%) and 6.5% share

For reference, in 2023, Volkswagen sold more than 37,700 electric cars in the U.S., 84% more than in 2022. The all-electric car share amounted to 11.5%.

To make things worse, Volkswagen announced that the market launch of the ID.7 model in the U.S. has been delayed. The model potentially will enter the market in 2025. It means the only new EV from Volkswagen in 2024 will be the Volkswagen ID. Buzz.