Volkswagen of America reports that during the first quarter of 2024, its vehicle sales in the United States amounted to 82,101, 21% more than a year ago.

Unfortunately, Volkswagen's all-electric car sales significantly decreased during the period, reaching the lowest level since Q2 2022, when imports of the ID.4 from Europe were constrained. In Q1, Volkswagen ID.4 sales amounted to 6,167, which is 37% less than a year ago.

Get Fully Charged Volkswagen's EV lineup expansion Since early 2021, Volkswagen's only new all-electric model was the ID.4 (excluding the retired e-Golf). In 2024, the EV lineup will be joined by two additional, MEB-based models, the ID.7 and ID.Buzz.

The decline in Q1 might be related to the initial uncertainty of the eligibility for the $7,500 federal tax credit for models produced at the Chattanooga, Tennessee plant (confirmed in late January). Another reason is that some customers are waiting for the new 2024 model year version.

Nonetheless, the ID.4's share in Volkswagen's total sales remains relatively solid at 7.5%.

Volkswagen BEV sales in Q1'2024 (YOY change):

Volkswagen ID.4: 6,167 (down 37%) and 7.5% share

Volkswagen ID.4 sales in the U.S. in Q1 2024

For reference, in 2023, Volkswagen sold in the U.S. more than 37,700 electric cars, which was a very strong 84% improvement over 2022. The all-electric car share amounted to 11.5%.

Volkswagen BEV sales in Q1-Q4'2023 (YOY change):

Volkswagen ID.4: 37,789 (up 84%) and 11.5% share

The 2024 Volkswagen ID.4 prices are as follows:

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2024 Volkswagen ID.4 Standard 19-in $39,735 +$1,425 $7,500 $33,660 2024 Volkswagen ID.4 S 20-in $44,855 +$1,425 $7,500 $38,780 2024 Volkswagen ID.4 Pro 19-in $44,875 +$1,425 $7,500 $38,800 2024 Volkswagen ID.4 Pro S 20-in $49,995 +$1,425 $7,500 $43,920 2024 Volkswagen ID.4 AWD Pro 20-in $48,755 +$1,425 $7,500 $42,680 2024 Volkswagen ID.4 AWD Pro S 20-in $53,875 +$1,425 $7,500 $47,800

Later this year, the ID.4 will be joined in the US by the Volkswagen ID. Buzz and Volkswagen ID.7 (see an overview here). Vehicles will get Tesla's NACS charging port instead of the CCS1, starting in 2025.