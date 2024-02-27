The Volkswagen ID.4 had a strong 2023 in terms of sales. The electric crossover alone accounted for 11.5% of Volkswagen of America's total sales, across all segments. For 2024, it's an even sweeter deal. Its Pro variants with the bigger battery make more power and get a new infotainment screen. This was announced back in September 2023, but now Volkswagen has finally put a price tag on it.

The MSRP for the 2024 ID.4 starts at $39,735 for 62 kWh models and $44,875 for 82 kWh versions, excluding the $1,425 in destination fees, as per Volkswagen's updated press kit. These prices are slightly higher than before. The models will qualify for the $7,500 federal tax credit when released with battery-maker SK On’s components—although Volkswagen hasn’t put a date on that. (The VW website doesn't reflect these prices yet.)

The 2024 model will be available in standard, S, and S Plus trim levels. However, the big update is of course the new 82 kilowatt-hour battery option, which was announced last year. Models equipped with the larger battery will get the new APP 550 drive system, good for 282 horsepower on the real-wheel-drive version and 330 hp on the all-wheel-drive model.

The entry-level models will continue getting the smaller 62-kWh battery pack that delivers about 206 miles of EPA-estimated range. The ID.4 Pro and Pro S with the bigger 82-kWh battery capacity are good for 291 miles of range. The AWD Pro and AWD Pro S get a slightly lower EPA-estimated range rating of 263 miles.

Another big update on the 2024 Pro models is the 12.9-inch infotainment screen. Volkswagen says it has restructured the graphic interface and menu navigation on the screen. The screens of VW’s ID.3, ID.4, and ID.5 had gained a bad reputation for lagging and freezing. They were also partly responsible for a shakedown at VW’s software arm Cariad.

It remains visually identical, except for a few subtle changes. The ID.4 AWD Pro models feature larger, 20-inch aluminum-alloy wheels, and S Plus vehicles upgrade to 21-inch machined alloys. Inside, the ID.4. S models with the 82 kWh battery will include ventilated front-row seats, and S Plus models will get the premium Harman Kardon sound system with nine speakers, a subwoofer, and an amplifier.

Its immediate rivals include the Ford Mustang Mach-E, Tesla Model Y, Hyundai Ioniq 5, and Volvo EX40 among others.

We’ll soon have a review of the updated ID.4, so keep an eye out for that in the coming days.

