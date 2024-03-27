Volkswagen announced the offer structure for the 2025 ID.7 model in the United States, which will join the ID.4 in the second half of 2024.

The Volkswagen ID.7 will be positioned in the near-luxury sedan segment and offered in two trims—Pro S and Pro S Plus. There will be only one battery option (82 kilowatt-hours of total capacity) and two powertrain versions: rear-wheel drive and dual-motor, all-wheel drive.

Get Fully Charged Volkswagen expands EV lineup Volkswagen's EV lineup in the U.S. currently consists of only the ID.4, but shortly, it will be joined by the ID.7 and ID. Buzz. This should allow the company to continue to increase all-electric car sales.

This means that there will be four main versions of the Volkswagen ID.7 on the market:

ID.7 Pro S RWD 19-in

ID.7 Pro S AWD 19-in

ID.7 Pro S Plus RWD 20-in

ID.7 Pro S Plus AWD 20-in

Pricing and EPA range estimates will be announced closer to launch in Q3 2024. What we do know is that in Europe, the 82-kWh battery gets up to 386 miles of WLTP range. In the U.S., the EPA Combined range might reach about 300 miles, at least in the RWD version. Meanwhile, prices potentially could start at under $60,000.

The AWD version with Volkswagen's latest APP 550 drive unit is expected to accelerate from 0-62 mph (100 km/h) in 6.5 seconds and reach a top speed of 112 mph.

The Volkswagen ID.7 Pro S trim will come standard with "an array of standard high-end features", the company says. It includes 19-inch wheels, front and rear illuminated logos, and power-folding mirrors outside. Volkswagen mentions a five-door KESSY keyless access with proximity unlocking and a power tailgate.

The paint color palette includes Mythos Black, Glacier White, Moonstone Grey, Aquamarine Blue, and Kings Red.

Inside, there is a 15-inch infotainment display and augmented reality head-up display, 12-way adjustable heated front seats with massage and memory (the steering wheel is heated too), and a panoramic glass roof with electrochromic dimming. Volkswagen mentions smart air vents and three-zone Climatronic automatic climate control.

Two interior colors are available:

Galaxy, black seats with white stitching and a dark interior palette,

Lunar, gray seats with contrast stitching and a light interior palette.

In terms of safety, all ID.7 will get the Volkswagen’s IQ.DRIVE advanced driver assistance technology (hands-on semi-automated capability, including driver-initiated lane changes) as standard. Park Distance Control, Park Assist Plus with Memory Parking, and Area View features are also standard.

The higher trim level—Pro S Plus—adds some more features, like 20-inch wheels, DCC adaptive damping, and dynamic steering, as well as premium massage Climatronic seats, with a new automatic heating and ventilation function and an upgraded massage function.

There is a 700-watt Harman Kardon sound system boasting 14 speakers, including a front-center speaker and a trunk-mounted subwoofer.

Gallery: 2025 Volkswagen ID.7

50 Photos

If you are interested in the Volkswagen ID.7, check out InsideEVs' recent first drive review.