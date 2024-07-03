American Honda (including its luxury brand Acura) reported 112,742 vehicle sales in the U.S. in June, which is a 1.1% improvement year-over-year. Last month, the Japanese manufacturer sold 1,085 all-electric cars, representing 1% of its total volume. That's not bad, considering that EV deliveries just got started in April.

Get Fully Charged Honda and Acura EVs are based on GM's Ultium platform The Honda Prologue and Acura ZDX all-electric models are based on General Motors' Ultium platform and are produced at GM factories. The two models will be used to jump-start Honda's electric lineup, which will eventually feature models that ride on Honda's in-house platform.

The number includes 830 Honda Prologues and 255 Acura ZDXs, including the performance-oriented Acura ZDX Type S.

Acura and Honda EV sales last month (YOY change):

Acura ZDX: 255 (new)

Honda Prologue: 830 (new)

Total Acura and Honda: 1,085 (new) and 1% share

Acura and Honda BEV Sales in the U.S. – June 2024

Through the first half of 2024, Honda has sold almost 1,900 all-electric cars—some of them at a substantial discount from MSRP.

Acura and Honda BEV sales year-to-date (YOY change):

Acura ZDX: 338 (new)

Honda Prologue: 1,535 (new)

Total Acura and Honda: 1,873 (new) and 0.3% share

The Honda Prologue and Acura ZDX are based on General Motors's Ultium platform and are produced at GM's factories using lithium-ion batteries made in North America (Ultium Cells). This partnership allowed the Japanese company to accelerate electrification and means that both models qualify for the $7,500 federal tax credit.

2024 Honda Prologue Elite 2024 Acura ZDX Type S at Monterey Car Week 2023

Below, we have attached the base pricing and specs for the Honda Prologue and Acura ZDX.

Prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2024 Acura ZDX A-Spec RWD 20-in $64,500 +$1,350 $7,500 $58,350 2024 Acura ZDX A-Spec AWD 20-in $68,500 +$1,350 $7,500 $62,350 2024 Acura ZDX Type S AWD 22-in $73,500 +$1,350 $7,500 $67,350 2024 Acura ZDX Type S (perf. tires) AWD 22-in $74,500 +$1,350 $7,500 $68,350 2024 Honda Prologue EX FWD 19-in $47,400 +$1,395 $7,500 $41,295 2024 Honda Prologue EX AWD 19-in $50,400 +$1,395 $7,500 $44,295 2024 Honda Prologue Touring FWD 19-in $51,700 +$1,395 $7,500 $45,595 2024 Honda Prologue Touring AWD 19-in $54,700 +$1,395 $7,500 $48,595 2024 Honda Prologue Elite AWD 21-in $57,900 +$1,395 $7,500 $51,795

Basic specs

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 2024 Acura ZDX A-Spec RWD 20-in RWD 102 313 mi 2024 Acura ZDX A-Spec AWD 20-in AWD 102 304 mi 2024 Acura ZDX Type S AWD 22-in AWD 102 278 mi* 2024 Acura ZDX Type S (perf. tires) AWD 22-in AWD 102 278 mi* 2024 Honda Prologue EX FWD 19-in FWD 85 296 mi 2024 Honda Prologue EX AWD 19-in AWD 85 281 mi 2024 Honda Prologue Touring FWD 19-in FWD 85 296 mi 2024 Honda Prologue Touring AWD 19-in AWD 85 281 mi 2024 Honda Prologue Elite AWD 21-in AWD 85 273 mi

* EPA range according to the manufacturer