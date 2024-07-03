American Honda (including its luxury brand Acura) reported 112,742 vehicle sales in the U.S. in June, which is a 1.1% improvement year-over-year. Last month, the Japanese manufacturer sold 1,085 all-electric cars, representing 1% of its total volume. That's not bad, considering that EV deliveries just got started in April.
The Honda Prologue and Acura ZDX all-electric models are based on General Motors' Ultium platform and are produced at GM factories. The two models will be used to jump-start Honda's electric lineup, which will eventually feature models that ride on Honda's in-house platform.
The number includes 830 Honda Prologues and 255 Acura ZDXs, including the performance-oriented Acura ZDX Type S.
Acura and Honda EV sales last month (YOY change):
- Acura ZDX: 255 (new)
- Honda Prologue: 830 (new)
- Total Acura and Honda: 1,085 (new) and 1% share
Acura and Honda BEV Sales in the U.S. – June 2024
Through the first half of 2024, Honda has sold almost 1,900 all-electric cars—some of them at a substantial discount from MSRP.
Acura and Honda BEV sales year-to-date (YOY change):
- Acura ZDX: 338 (new)
- Honda Prologue: 1,535 (new)
- Total Acura and Honda: 1,873 (new) and 0.3% share
The Honda Prologue and Acura ZDX are based on General Motors's Ultium platform and are produced at GM's factories using lithium-ion batteries made in North America (Ultium Cells). This partnership allowed the Japanese company to accelerate electrification and means that both models qualify for the $7,500 federal tax credit.
2024 Honda Prologue Elite
2024 Acura ZDX Type S at Monterey Car Week 2023
Below, we have attached the base pricing and specs for the Honda Prologue and Acura ZDX.
Prices
|Model
|Base Price
|Dest. Charge
|Tax Credit
|Effective Price
|2024 Acura ZDX A-Spec RWD 20-in
|$64,500
|+$1,350
|$7,500
|$58,350
|2024 Acura ZDX A-Spec AWD 20-in
|$68,500
|+$1,350
|$7,500
|$62,350
|2024 Acura ZDX Type S AWD 22-in
|$73,500
|+$1,350
|$7,500
|$67,350
|2024 Acura ZDX Type S (perf. tires) AWD 22-in
|$74,500
|+$1,350
|$7,500
|$68,350
|2024 Honda Prologue EX FWD 19-in
|$47,400
|+$1,395
|$7,500
|$41,295
|2024 Honda Prologue EX AWD 19-in
|$50,400
|+$1,395
|$7,500
|$44,295
|2024 Honda Prologue Touring FWD 19-in
|$51,700
|+$1,395
|$7,500
|$45,595
|2024 Honda Prologue Touring AWD 19-in
|$54,700
|+$1,395
|$7,500
|$48,595
|2024 Honda Prologue Elite AWD 21-in
|$57,900
|+$1,395
|$7,500
|$51,795
Basic specs
|Model
|Drive
|Battery
(kWh)
|EPA
Range
|2024 Acura ZDX A-Spec RWD 20-in
|RWD
|102
|313 mi
|2024 Acura ZDX A-Spec AWD 20-in
|AWD
|102
|304 mi
|2024 Acura ZDX Type S AWD 22-in
|AWD
|102
|278 mi*
|2024 Acura ZDX Type S (perf. tires) AWD 22-in
|AWD
|102
|278 mi*
|2024 Honda Prologue EX FWD 19-in
|FWD
|85
|296 mi
|2024 Honda Prologue EX AWD 19-in
|AWD
|85
|281 mi
|2024 Honda Prologue Touring FWD 19-in
|FWD
|85
|296 mi
|2024 Honda Prologue Touring AWD 19-in
|AWD
|85
|281 mi
|2024 Honda Prologue Elite AWD 21-in
|AWD
|85
|273 mi
* EPA range according to the manufacturer