The upcoming 2024 Honda Prologue has been officially listed by the IRS among electric cars eligible for the full $7,500 federal tax credit.

That's a substantial advantage, which represents roughly 15% of the vehicle's base MSRP of $47,400. When including the $1,395 destination charge and deducting the tax credit, the effective starting price is $41,295.

Get Fully Charged 2024 Honda Prologue The Prologue is Honda's first all-electric model in the U.S., excluding some very limited, compliance projects from the past. The car is based on the General Motors' Ultium platform.

Since the Honda Prologue does qualify for the $7,500 federal tax credit, then other Ultium-based models might be too. This includes the Acura ZDX.

Chevrolet already confirmed that the 2024 Equinox EV will get the full $7,500 tax credit (once launched), although we are waiting for the Chevrolet Blazer EV and Chevrolet Silverado EV. As we understand, if the manufacturer adjusts its supply chain to comply with the requirements (mostly battery content), all Ultium-based EVs might get the tax credit later this year.

Pricing

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2024 Honda Prologue EX FWD 19-in $47,400 +$1,395 $7,500 $41,295 2024 Honda Prologue EX AWD 19-in $50,400 +$1,395 $7,500 $44,295 2024 Honda Prologue Touring FWD 19-in $51,700 +$1,395 $7,500 $45,595 2024 Honda Prologue Touring AWD 19-in $54,700 +$1,395 $7,500 $48,595 2024 Honda Prologue Elite AWD 21-in $57,900 +$1,395 $7,500 $51,795

In terms of specs, there has been no new info since January when the manufacturer outlined expected EPA range values of 273-296 miles.

The vehicle is equipped with an 85-kilowatt-hour battery and is available with a 158-kilowatt FWD or 215-kW AWD powertrain.

Basic specs

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 2024 Honda Prologue EX FWD 19-in FWD 85 296 mi* 2024 Honda Prologue EX AWD 19-in AWD 85 281 mi* 2024 Honda Prologue Touring FWD 19-in FWD 85 296 mi* 2024 Honda Prologue Touring AWD 19-in AWD 85 281 mi* 2024 Honda Prologue Elite AWD 21-in AWD 85 273 mi*

* EPA range according to Honda

Gallery: 2024 Honda Prologue