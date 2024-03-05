The upcoming 2024 Honda Prologue has been officially listed by the IRS among electric cars eligible for the full $7,500 federal tax credit.

That's a substantial advantage, which represents roughly 15% of the vehicle's base MSRP of $47,400. When including the $1,395 destination charge and deducting the tax credit, the effective starting price is $41,295.

Get Fully Charged

2024 Honda Prologue

The Prologue is Honda's first all-electric model in the U.S., excluding some very limited, compliance projects from the past. The car is based on the General Motors' Ultium platform.

Since the Honda Prologue does qualify for the $7,500 federal tax credit, then other Ultium-based models might be too. This includes the Acura ZDX.

Chevrolet already confirmed that the 2024 Equinox EV will get the full $7,500 tax credit (once launched), although we are waiting for the Chevrolet Blazer EV and Chevrolet Silverado EV. As we understand, if the manufacturer adjusts its supply chain to comply with the requirements (mostly battery content), all Ultium-based EVs might get the tax credit later this year.

Pricing

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price
2024 Honda Prologue EX FWD 19-in $47,400 +$1,395 $7,500 $41,295
2024 Honda Prologue EX AWD 19-in $50,400 +$1,395 $7,500 $44,295
2024 Honda Prologue Touring FWD 19-in $51,700 +$1,395 $7,500 $45,595
2024 Honda Prologue Touring AWD 19-in $54,700 +$1,395 $7,500 $48,595
2024 Honda Prologue Elite AWD 21-in $57,900 +$1,395 $7,500 $51,795

In terms of specs, there has been no new info since January when the manufacturer outlined expected EPA range values of 273-296 miles.

The vehicle is equipped with an 85-kilowatt-hour battery and is available with a 158-kilowatt FWD or 215-kW AWD powertrain.

Basic specs

Model Drive Battery
(kWh)		 EPA
Range
2024 Honda Prologue EX FWD 19-in FWD 85 296 mi*
2024 Honda Prologue EX AWD 19-in AWD 85 281 mi*
2024 Honda Prologue Touring FWD 19-in FWD 85 296 mi*
2024 Honda Prologue Touring AWD 19-in AWD 85 281 mi*
2024 Honda Prologue Elite AWD 21-in AWD 85 273 mi*

* EPA range according to Honda

Gallery: 2024 Honda Prologue

001 2024 Honda Prologue Elite
29 Photos
001 2024 Honda Prologue Elite 01 2024 Honda Prologue Elite 002 2024 Honda Prologue Elite 02 2024 Honda Prologue Elite 003 2024 Honda Prologue Elite 03 2024 Honda Prologue Elite 004 2024 Honda Prologue Elite
 

More about Honda

first dc fast charge honda prologue We Did The First Independent Honda Prologue DC Fast Charge Test
blazer prologue software launch issues Why Honda Hopes The Prologue Can Avoid The Chevy Blazer EV's Problems
honda crv hydrogen plug in The 2025 Honda CR-V e:FCEV Is A Hydrogen Plug-In Hybrid, For Real
honda eny1 fast charge review The e:NY1 Shows Honda Isn’t Trying Hard Enough On EVs
Got a tip for us? Email: tips@insideevs.com