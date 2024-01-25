Honda just announced the pricing of the 2024 Honda Prologue—its first all-electric SUV in the U.S. market—where the model will arrive at the dealerships in March.

As we described in December, there are five main configurations of the Honda Prologue (three trim levels: EX, Touring, and Elite) and two powertrains (front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive).

Get Fully Charged Honda With GM's heart The 2024 Honda Prologue is based on General Motors' Ultium platform and utilizes similar components to some of the Chevrolet, Cadillac, and Acura versions. In the future, Honda intends to offer new all-electric cars using an in-house developed platform.

Pricing

The entry-level 2024 Honda Prologue EX FWD starts at an MSRP of $47,400 plus a $1,395 destination charge for a total of $48,795. Well, that's in line with the previous reports that it will start in the upper $40,000s. The AWD version costs $3,000 more.

The better-equipped Touring trim starts at an MSRP of $51,700 (+DST), so $4,300 more than EX. Also here, the AWD powertrain costs $3,000 more.

The top-of-the-line Elite trim (AWD-only) starts at $57,900, but overall it appears to be very competitive with the base Chevrolet Blazer EV eAWD with the same 85-kWh battery (see overview here).

Prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2024 Honda Prologue EX FWD (85 kWh) 19-inch $47,400 +$1,395 N/A $48,795 2024 Honda Prologue EX AWD (85 kWh) 19-inch $50,400 +$1,395 N/A $51,795 2024 Honda Prologue Touring FWD (85 kWh) 19-inch $51,700 +$1,395 N/A $53,095 2024 Honda Prologue Touring AWD (85 kWh) 19-inch $54,700 +$1,395 N/A $56,095 2024 Honda Prologue Elite AWD (85 kWh) 21-inch $57,900 +$1,395 N/A $59,295

The Honda Prologue currently is not qualified for the $7,500 federal tax credit, although this might change during the year. The incentive still should be available through leasing.

EPA Range

Another big thing is the EPA Combined range values for each of the five configurations, which were revealed by Honda for the very first time.

None of the versions were able to achieve the expected 300-mile value, however, the 296-mile result for the FWD versions is not far away. The Japanese manufacturer even noted that this is the best-in-class standard EPA range.

The AWD versions consume more energy so the range is slightly lower—281 miles in the case of the EX and Touring, and 273 miles for Elite, but Elite has 21-inch wheels, instead of the standard 19-inch wheels.

FWD (19-inch): 296 miles

AWD (19-inch): 281 miles

[15 miles of 5.0% less than FWD]

[15 miles of 5.0% less than FWD] AWD (21-inch): 273 miles

[8 miles of 2.8% less than AWD with 19-inch wheels]

Basic specs

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 2024 Honda Prologue EX FWD (85 kWh) 19-inch FWD 85 296 mi* 2024 Honda Prologue EX AWD (85 kWh) 19-inch AWD 85 281 mi* 2024 Honda Prologue Touring FWD (85 kWh) 19-inch FWD 85 296 mi* 2024 Honda Prologue Touring AWD (85 kWh) 19-inch AWD 85 281 mi* 2024 Honda Prologue Elite AWD (85 kWh) 21-inch AWD 85 273 mi*

* EPA range according to Honda

Let's recall that the front-wheel drive Honda Prologue is equipped with a single 158 kW electric motor (212 hp and 236 lb.-ft. of torque), while the all-wheel drive gets two electric motors—one per axle—for a total system output of about 215 kW (288 hp and 333 lb.-ft. of torque).

The battery pack is 85 kilowatt-hours in all configurations.

According to the latest press release, the Honda Prologue will be able to DC fast charge at up to 150 kilowatts (compared to 155 kW mentioned earlier), although the charging rate remains the same at up to 65 miles in 10 minutes.

Honda (and Acura) announced that its Ultium-based EVs will come with up to $750 charging credit to use at EVgo chargers and a 60-kWh introductory charging credit at Electrify America:

Here are the key standard features of the 2024 Honda Prologue, listed by the manufacturer:

19-inch aluminum alloy wheels

Google built-in

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Andriod Auto compatibility

Wireless phone charger

10-way power driver seat with adjustable lumbar support

Heated front seats

Dual-zone automatic climate control

Sirius XM satellite radio

Lance Woelfer, assistant vice president of Honda National Auto Sales at American Honda Motor Co., Inc. said: "The all-new Honda Prologue represents a major step in our electrification strategy, building on our record hybrid-electric vehicles sales to take us toward our vision of 100% zero-emissions vehicle sales by 2040. The Prologue is a great addition to our lineup, our Honda dealer network is ready, and we can't wait for our customers to get behind the wheel of our first all-electric SUV."