The upcoming all-electric Honda Prologue is just around the corner, as the Japanese manufacturer expects to start first customer deliveries in early 2024.

The Honda Prologue is the fruit of a partnership between Honda and General Motors, announced a few years ago. The car is based on the GM's Ultium platform and thus some of its core battery/powertrain specs will sound familiar to Chevrolet models. The same concerns the upcoming Acura electric model.

Initially, Honda set a target to sell some 70,000 Prologue cars annually, but it was later updated to 60,000 units in 2024, which still appears to be very ambitious. At a later point this decade, Honda will introduce its in-house developed EV platform—e:Architecture—and a new family of models, so the Honda Prologue is just a prologue, as the name indicates.

So far, Honda has provided only limited info about the Prologue model, saying that the car will be available nationwide with an MSRP expected to start in the upper $40,000s and offer up to about 300 miles of range.

Thanks to the partnership with GM and local production of the Prologue in North America, it is expected to qualify for the $7,500 federal tax credit (although there might be some temporary issues, as the example of GM indicates).

The Honda Prologue is a midsize SUV. Its wheelbase of 121.8 inches (3,093 millimeters) is identical to the Cadillac Lyriq and Chevrolet Blazer EV, based on the same Ultium platform.

In the case of the Honda Prologue, there will be three trims—EX, Touring, and Elite, out of which the EX and Touring will be available in both front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive powertrain setups, while the top-of-the-line Elite is only all-wheel drive.

All versions of the Honda Prologue are equipped with an 85-kilowatt-hour battery pack, the same as in the case of the base Chevrolet Blazer EV. An open question is whether we will see also a 102-kWh battery version, as we do in GM's products.

The EPA Combined range estimates for the Honda Prologue are not yet available, although the company said that the entry-level EX trim (19-inch wheels), with front-wheel drive, is expected to get 300 miles of range.

The AWD version probably will get slightly less range. In the case of the Chevrolet Blazer EV, it's 279 miles.

Basic specs

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 2024 Honda Prologue EX FWD (85 kWh) 19-inch FWD 85 300 mi* 2024 Honda Prologue EX AWD (85 kWh) 19-inch AWD 85 2024 Honda Prologue Touring FWD (85 kWh) 19-inch FWD 85 2024 Honda Prologue Touring AWD (85 kWh) 19-inch AWD 85 2024 Honda Prologue Elite AWD (85 kWh) 21-inch AWD 85

* anticipated EPA range

2024 Honda Prologue Charging

In terms of charging, the Honda Prologue probably will be equipped with an 11-kilowatt on-board charger. The DC fast charging is promised to reach up to 155 kW (compared to 150 kW in the Chevrolet Blazer EV with the same 85-kWh battery).

Honda (and Acura) announced that its Ultium-based EVs will come with up to $750 charging credit to use at EVgo chargers and a 60-kWh introductory charging credit at Electrify America:

Initially, the Honda Prologue will be available with the CCS1 charging inlet, but in 2025, it will be equipped with a NACS charging port and natively compatible with the Tesla Supercharging network. An adapter from NACS to CCS1 will be available to existing CCS1-compatible vehicles by that time.

That's what we know for now but stay tuned for the final pricing and range numbers.

