The all-new, 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV model, based on the General Motors' Ultium platform, recently entered the U.S. market.

The final offer changed compared to the initial announcement from mid-2022, as the least expensive, $45,000 version has been dropped, and the prices have increased. The Chevrolet Blazer EV also entered the market slightly later than planned. Its production takes place at GM’s Ramos Arizpe factory in Mexico.

As of today, there are three main versions of the Chevrolet Blazer EV—an entry-level all-wheel drive (eAWD) with an 85-kilowatt-hour battery, a bit more capable, rear-wheel drive (RWD) version with a 102-kWh battery and a performance version with pAWD powertrain and a 102-kWh battery. The last one is expected to enter the market in Spring 2024. There are also three trim levels: LT, RS, and SS.

According to GM, the Ultium platform enables the automaker to build several versions of the car, including FWD, RWD, and AWD, with different power output and battery capacity.

Pricing

The entry-level LT trim (eAWD, 85 kWh) starts at $55,320 (plus $1,395 of destination charge, for a total of $56,715).

The higher RS trim, with the same battery/powertrain, starts at $58,820 (+DST) for $60,215 in total.

The third version—RS with a bigger, 102-kWh battery and a rear-wheel drive powertrain (but more powerful than the eAWD)—costs s$60,395 (+DST), which means $61,790 total.

All three options do qualify for the $7,500 federal tax credit (at least in 2023, because things are not certain in 2024), so the effective cost might be as low as $49,215 (LT) or $54,290 (RS RWD).

The manufacturer does not say what the final starting price of the SS trim is, but back in July 2022, it was expected at $65,995 (+DST).

Prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV LT eAWD (85) 19-inch $55,320* +$1,395 $7,500 $49,215 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV RS eAWD (85) 21-inch $58,820* +$1,395 $7,500 $52,715 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV RS RWD (102) 21-inch $60,395* +$1,395 $7,500 $54,290 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV SS pAWD (102) 22-inch

* The MSRP prices of each version are actually lower than the base in the table (LT eAWD—$51,800, RS eAWD—$56,200 and RS RWD—$57,200), but the online configurator currently requires the selection of some options (worth respectively $3,520, $2,620 and $3,195).

Specs

The 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV has surprised us because the RWD version is more capable than the entry-level AWD ones. That's because it has a bigger battery by 17 kWh or 20%, a higher range by 16%, and about a fifth more power. We are accustomed to the AWD versions offering higher performance, which will be the case once the SS trim enters the market in 2024.

Basic specs

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV LT eAWD (85 kWh) 19-inch AWD 85 279 mi 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV RS eAWD (85 kWh) 21-inch AWD 85 279 mi 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV RS RWD (102 kWh) 21-inch RWD 102 324 mi* 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV SS pAWD (102 kWh) 22-inch AWD 102 294 mi** <4.0

* EPA-estimated according to GM; ** GM-estimated

Speaking of range, the EPA Combined range of the Chevrolet Blazer EV LT/RS eAWD is 279 miles.

The RS RWD version has an EPA-estimated range of 324 miles, although it has not been yet listed on the EPA website. In the case of the top-of-the-line SS version, the GM-estimated range is 294 miles. That's slightly less, but the more powerful dual-motor powertrain is promised to offer 0-60 mph acceleration in under 4 seconds.

Energy consumption, including charging losses, of the 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV LT/RS eAWD, is estimated at 96 MPGe or about 351 watt-hours per mile.

The interesting thing here is that the rating is common for the LT trim with 19-inch wheels (255/6-R19) and RS trim with 21-inch wheels (275/45R21). We can only guess, that in the real world, the LT should get more range than the RS equivalent.

2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV LT/RS eAWD (85 kWh)

2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV LT/RS eAWD :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 279 miles

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 96 MPGe: 351 Wh/mi

103 MPGe: 327 Wh/mi

88 MPGe: 383 Wh/mi

Charging

In terms of charging, Chevrolet mentions an 11.5-kilowatt on-board charger, which is currently typical in many other electric cars.

DC fast charging depends on the battery. The 85-kWh pack can accept up to 150 kW, while the 102-kWh pack can accept up to 190 kW. According to the manufacturer, the smaller battery can replenish up to 69 miles of range in 10 minutes, while the bigger one, up to 78 miles in the same 10-minute period (RS RWD version).

