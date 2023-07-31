When Chevrolet unveiled the 2024 Blazer EV last year, it promised an entry-level 1LT trim level with a starting price around $45,000.

As it turns out, that Blazer EV 1LT will be no more. Earlier today, Chevy put out a press release detailing the 2024 Blazer EV lineup, including finalized prices and EPA range ratings for the trim levels launching this calendar year.

Since the release didn't include any mention of the Blazer EV 1LT and noted that "the 2LT FWD will be the entry-level option of the Blazer EV," we reached out to General Motors for official confirmation that the 1LT was born dead. Sadly, that's exactly the case.

"The 2LT is now our entry level trim. We do have more affordable variants coming in 2024, including 2LT with FWD. Customers could qualify for the full $7,500 IRA tax credit with the Blazer EV," a General Motors spokesperson told InsideEVs.

We also asked for the reason the 1LT has been dropped from the lineup, but the automaker did not provide details.

This is a real bummer for buyers who had their eyes on the Blazer EV 1LT, which was supposed to start at $44,995. There's almost a $12,000 difference between that promised model and the $56,715 Blazer EV 2LT AWD, which is the most affordable trim launching this year with a 279-mile range.

The Blazer EV 2LT FWD will be cheaper than its AWD counterpart when it launches next year, but GM did not say by how much. It will clearly be more expensive than the stillborn 1LT, though.

As a reminder, the Blazer EV 1LT was supposed to launch in the first quarter of 2024 as an FWD-only trim with a manufacturer-estimated driving range of 247 miles.

The Blazer EV 2LT FWD will take its place as the entry-level model in the lineup, but GM hasn't announced pricing for this trim yet. The automaker will reveal the price and EPA-rated range rating for the new entry-level Blazer EV trim closer to its launch next year.

The Chevrolet Blazer EV is a mid-size crossover that competes with the likes of Tesla Model Y and Ford Mustang Mach-E, both of which are significantly more affordable at the moment. The Model Y currently starts at $49,130, while the Mustang Mach-E is priced from $44,795 – both including destination charges. Both rivals are eligible for federal tax credits.