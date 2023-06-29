There’s an encouraging update for Chevrolet Blazer EV reservation holders. The first customer car rolled off General Motors’ Ramos Arizpe assembly plant in Mexico yesterday – another positive step forward in the company's broader electrification efforts.

The update was posted on the plant’s unofficial Facebook page, with pictures of a spanking new 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV draped in vibrant Riptide Blue Metallic paint. A Sterling Gray Metallic version was also seen at the site.

GM will offer two variants starting summer 2023, the 2LT and RS. The latter was the first to roll out of the plant, with 21-inch wheels and a blacked-out grille. The entry-level 1LT and the range-topping SS will be available in winter 2024 and fall 2023, respectively. The brand will also offer a Police Pursuit Vehicle (PPV) version of the electric SUV.

Battery details have not emerged yet, but GM says the Blazer EV RS will have an estimated 320 miles (515 kilometers) of range. Moreover, RS customers will be able to choose between three drivetrain configurations: front-wheel drive, rear-wheel drive, or all-wheel drive.

Performance enthusiasts might want to look at the range-topping SS variant. It will be tuned to produce 557 horsepower and 648 pound-feet of torque. It will also get a WOW (Wide Open Watts) mode – similar to the Watts To Freedom (WTF) mode on the GMC Hummer EV – which will make the EV accelerate from 0-60 miles per hour in under 4 seconds.

Prices start at $44,995 for the base version which will be available early next year. The Blazer EV 2LT is priced $47,595, while the RS starts at $51,995, including destination charges. The range-topping SS will set customers back by $65,995 when it is offered in fall 2023. It’s unclear when GM will re-open reservations – the order book was full towards the end of 2022.

Chevrolet is at the forefront of GM’s EV push, and the new electric SUV is one of many models based on the Ultium dedicated EV platform. The Hummer EV entered production late last year at Factory Zero (formerly Detroit-Hamtramck), followed by the fleet and commercial variants of the Silverado EV just recently. Meanwhile, the Equinox EV also entered production early this month at Ramos Arizpe in Mexico.

GM CEO Mary Barra announced recently that the company is on track to build over 400,000 BEVs by the middle of next year, and a million units in 2025. She also hinted at the successor of the popular Bolt EV, which will retire at the end of this year.