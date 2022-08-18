Following a preview image released at the world debut of the 2024 Blazer EV a month ago, Chevrolet is now showing more of the Blazer EV Police Pursuit Vehicle. As the first pursuit-rated all-electric Chevrolet in more than 60 years of adapting vehicles for law enforcement duty, the Blazer EV PPV is really important for GM Fleet.

With more states and municipalities implementing carbon reduction plans and targets, the 2024 Blazer EV PPV can help GM get a bigger slice of the market for law enforcement vehicles while offering agencies "uncompromising performance and capability for officers."

"Chevy's commitment to meeting the needs of law enforcement is rooted in decades of cooperation with police agencies across North America. This purpose-built electrified Blazer EV PPV will have excellent pursuit performance, the reliability of a Chevrolet and fast-charging necessary to be a high-performance patrol vehicle." Ed Peper, U.S. vice president of GM Fleet

Based on the 2024 Blazer EV SS retail model that boasts up to 557 horsepower (415 kilowatts) and 648 pound-feet (877 Newton-meters) of torque in Wide Open Watts (WOW) mode, the Blazer EV PPV will get the largest Ultium battery in the lineup. How big, we don't know yet because battery capacities for the 2024 Blazer EV lineup haven't been announced yet.

However, Chevrolet does note that the battery pack weights roughly 1,200 pounds (544 kilograms) and is mounted low in the chassis, giving the vehicle a low center of gravity. The automaker says the Blazer EV PPV's final specifications and range will be available closer to launch, in the first quarter of 2024.

Until then, you should know that the PPV model also gets Brembo brakes based on the high-performance Blazer EV SS, designed to offer superior stopping power.

Gallery: 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV Police Pursuit Vehicle

6 Photos

"The Chevrolet Blazer EV PPV is designed to meet or exceed the demands of the nationally recognized Michigan State Police annual vehicle testing. Its performance will be a game-changer." Ed Peper, U.S. vice president of GM Fleet

Obviously, the Chevrolet Blazer EV PPV will offer specific police content including skid plates, police-rated tires, steel wheels and additional emergency equipment support. It will also have the capability for light-duty towing for items such as radar trailers, as well as the capability for bicycle racks when equipped a dealer-installed Class 1 trailer hitch.

Inside, the police-specific front seats are designed to accommodate duty belts and wearable gear, for greater comfort on patrol. Vinyl flooring, a police-spec center console and a vinyl rear seat come standard, while the available 9C3 Street Appearance package features carpeting, regular-production center console and cloth rear seats.

In addition, the standard un-programmed steering wheel buttons allow upfitters to connect Push to Talk function for department radios and fingertip operation of emergency warning equipment. A driver spot lamp is also available.

The vehicle was designed with police-level electrical loads in mind, including a dedicated electrical center, standard upfitter wiring harnesses, and enough power available for the necessary law enforcement equipment. Similar to the Tahoe PPV, the upfitter wiring harnesses include added connectors to reduce up-fit times.

In the cargo area, the Blazer EV PPV ditches the "civilian" model's false floor to make room for aftermarket cabinets and organizers. In addition, the vehicle comes with a standard Rear Camera Mirror to give officers a wide field of view behind the vehicle.

Chevrolet will start producing the Blazer EV PPV in the first quarter of 2024, with pricing and order guide availability expected in mid-2023.