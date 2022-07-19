Chevrolet released detailed information about its all-new 2024 Blazer EV last night, revealing a diverse lineup for the Ultium Platform-based midsize crossover.

In addition to the "civilian" models of the Blazer EV, which will include 1LT, 2LT, RS and SS trim levels with front-, rear- and all-wheel-drive powertrains, Chevrolet will also offer specially developed Police Pursuit Vehicle (PPV) models starting in the first quarter of 2024.

Based on the range-topping Blazer SS model that boasts up to 557 horsepower (415 kilowatts) and 648 pound-feet (877 Newton-meters) of torque in Wide Open Watts (WOW) mode, the Blazer EV PPV will get the largest Ultium battery in the lineup—battery capacities for the 2024 Blazer EV lineup haven’t been announced yet.

When it comes to range, the Blazer SS is estimated to offer 290 miles (466 kilometers) on a full battery charge, which means the PPV version should get at least that.

Interestingly, whereas the Blazer SS will only come as a dual motor AWD model, Police Pursuit Vehicles will be available with single motor rear-wheel drive or dual motor all-wheel drive powertrains.

As with the Blazer EV SS, the Blazer EV PPV will get high-performance front Brembo brakes to ensure short stopping distances; Chevy does not mention whether the SS sport-tuned chassis will be on the menu as well. Expect the Police Pursuit Vehicle to deliver similar acceleration to the SS model, which does 0-60 in under 4 seconds in WOW mode.

Chevrolet also notes that the Blazer EV PPV will feature a police-specific interior designed for police officers "with ample room to accommodate emergency equipment and gear."

As we can see in the only photo of a Blazer EV PPV released so far, the vehicle will also feature emergency lights on the roof and grille, a bull bar, heavy-duty steel rims, and a flashlight mount on the driver's side. The vehicle depicted by GM is painted Sterling Gray Metallic and features a police-like livery.

"The possibilities for the Blazer EV’s commercial and law enforcement applications are almost endless. Along with zero-tailpipe-emissions performance, it reduces the number and frequency of certain maintenance requirements typically associated with fleet vehicles." Ed Peper, vice president of GM Fleet

According to General Motors, the 2024 Blazer EV lineup offers different range and content suited for additional fleet and commercial customers beyond law enforcement, such as pharmaceutical, rental and others.