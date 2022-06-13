Chevrolet has released today the first image of the 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV SS model, ahead of its upcoming debut.

This all-new Ultium-based model will have its world premiere on July 18. The production model of the 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV is expected to be available in Spring 2023, so in about a year.

General Motors' info attached to the image says:

"Developed from the ground up, the Blazer EV offers a groundbreaking mix of style, performance and technology."

The Chevrolet Blazer EV was previewed in March, after which we saw some camouflaged prototype vehicles in April and unofficial renders in May, as well as more testing accompanied by a Volkswagen ID.4.

Production will take place probably at the Ramos Arizpe Manufacturing Complex in Mexico, currently engaged in the conventional Chevrolet Blazer and Equinox. GM announced in 2021 a $1+ billion investment plan for the site. More recently, LG Magna e-Powertrain joint venture broke ground for a new plant to produce inverters, motors, and onboard chargers in Ramos Arizpe.

Chevrolet Blazer EV in brief:

2024 model year to be available in Spring 2023

First Chevy EVa with a performance SS model

motorized charging flap

Ultium platform

potential production site: Ramos Arizpe Manufacturing Complex in Mexico

The Chevrolet Blazer EV will be one of 30 new all-electric models in the GM's pipeline by 2025.

The other one is the Chevrolet Equinox EV, which enters the market a little bit later in Fall 2023. It was also already teased a few times, including the dashboard.

Here are both the Chevrolet Blazer EV and Chevrolet Equinox EV side by side:

Chevrolet Blazer EV Chevrolet Equinox EV

The Chevrolet Blazer EV is a larger vehicle and it will probably be more expensive. The Equinox EV is promised to start at around $30,000.

For reference, the 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EV and Bolt EUV recently got a price tag of respectively $26,595 and $28,195 (both prices include Dealer Freight Charges of $995).