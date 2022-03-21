Chevrolet released a new teaser of the upcoming all-electric 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV crossover/SUV.

The simulated images present a blue car (compared to red and silver images shown in January), with an interesting thing - a white roof and mirrors. It suggests that there will be a two-tone color option.

The company encourages us to visit its website and sign up for updates of the Chevrolet Equinox EV, as well as other upcoming models (Silverado EV, Blazer EV and "Future EV").

"As the sun sets on winter, it's time for a new beginning. The First-Ever All-Electric #ChevyEquinox is on its way."

According to the video, the market launch of the 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV is scheduled for Fall 2023, but only the "RS" version. Availability of the "LT" version will be announced at a later date.

The announcement released in January indicated that the entry-level version will start at an estimated MSRP of around $30,000, however, we are not so sure about the price now, because we all know what is happening with prices.

Another thing is that the entry-level version most likely will be available at a later time, because manufacturers usually start from the top trims.

As in the case of other Chevrolet EVs, the Equinox EV is based on the GM's Ultium platform and it should not have any issue with offering 300 miles (483 km) of range. The initial batch of images showed 235 miles (378 km) of range at about 3/4 state-of-charge, displayed in the instrument cluster.

Before the Chevrolet Equinox EV reaches the market, Chevrolet will launch the Silverado EV pickup and the recently teased Chevrolet Blazer EV. Those three models are the brand's spearhead of electrification, while the Cadillac starts with the Lyriq and GMC already launched the GMC Hummer EV Pickup.

Gallery: Chevrolet Equinox EV Preview

2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV in brief: