Chevrolet officially announced an all-new, Ultium-based electric car: the Chevrolet Equinox EV, which will be launched in the U.S. in Fall 2023.

The manufacturer describes the Equinox EV as "an affordable, functional compact SUV," confirming that it will start at an estimated MSRP of around $30,000.

That sounds outstanding, considering the potential capabilities of the Ultium platform and the very attractive design of this crossover/SUV.

Chevrolet adds that there will be both fleet and retail versions and that the new model will include two trims: LT and RS.

The RS is shown in the images in a red color. We assume that the silver one is LT then. It's very likely that the RS will be substantially more expensive than the entry-level version but also offer better performance.

The interior of the Chevrolet Equinox EV also is pretty interesting, with a large infotainment screen and a simple design.

The instrument cluster indicates some 235 miles (378 km) of range at about 3/4 state-of-charge, which suggests that the total range might be above 300 miles (483 km).

Steve Hill, Chevrolet vice president said:

“The Equinox has always played an important role for Chevrolet as the second-highest selling brand nameplate. Providing an affordable EV option in the industry’s highest volume segment proves Chevy is going to make EVs available to everyone.”

Considering the current prices of the Chevrolet Bolt EV/EUV (both with an MSRP above $30,000, and temporarily not produced due to the battery recall), the new Chevrolet Equinox EV might be a really great value proposition:

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EV $31,000 +$995 N/A $31,995 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV $33,000 +$995 N/A $33,995

The Chevrolet Equinox EV will follow a few other recently announced models - the Chevrolet Silverado EV pickup and Chevrolet Blazer EV SUV (Spring 2023).

