Chevrolet has just released a video teaser of the upcoming all-electric Chevrolet Blazer SS model, which is promised to debut later this year.

According to the manufacturer, the Chevrolet Blazer EV will be the first Chevy EV to feature a performance SS model. We wonder whether additional Chevy EVs will also get the SS treatment.

Chevrolet says that the 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV SS will be available in spring 2023, so basically in roughly a year from now.

Let's take a look at the preview:

Chevrolet does not show much yet. What we can notice is the red color, usually associated with sporty/performance driving.

The charging port is located on the left front portion of the car. Its charging inlet is nicely highlighted, while the flap is motorized.

Chevrolet gives us glimpses at the wheel design and presents the logo of the electric "Blazer SS."

The electric Chevrolet Blazer was confirmed in late 2021 as one of 30 new all-electric vehicles that will enter the market by 2025.

Earlier this year, the company also previewed the all-electric Chevrolet Equinox EV, which will enter the market in Fall 2023, which is about half a year after the Blazer EV. There will be two trims: LT and sporty RS.

The new electric Chevrolet models, just like the Chevrolet Silverado EV pickup truck and some of the models from GMC and Cadillac, will be based on the General Motors' Ultium platform.

Chevrolet has not announced any numbers yet, so we don't know the range or price.