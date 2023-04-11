The all-new 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV is scheduled to go on sale in the United States this summer, followed by the high-performance SS variant in the fall, so General Motors put its advertising power to work in a new video that you can watch at the top of this page.

In the new advertisement, the top-spec Chevy Blazer EV SS is driven by Nascar drivers Daniel Suarez and Ross Chastain who waste no time in activating the crossover’s Wide Open Watts Mode, which enables a zero to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) spring in less than four seconds.

The two drivers are part of the Trackhouse Nascar Racing Team which runs Chevrolet stock cars and occasionally has none other than Kimi Raikkonen driving the number 91 car (yes, Formula 1 World Champion Kimi Raikkonen).

Gallery: 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV

69 Photos

Based on GM’s Ultium Platform, the 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV will be available in four trim levels – 1LT, 2LT, RS, and SS (plus a police pursuit vehicle that isn’t available to the general public). Rather interestingly, the Blazer EV will be offered with either front-wheel drive, rear-wheel drive, or all-wheel drive, depending on the variant, which is quite unusual.

With a starting price of $44,995, the Blazer EV 1LT offers an estimated range of 247 miles, DC fast charging capabilities of up to 190 kilowatts, an 11.5 kW AC onboard charger, 19-inch wheels, and full LED lighting. The 2LT has a longer range of 293 miles, but the longest-range model is the RS, at 320 miles.

The top-spec Blazer EV SS is estimated to go up to 290 miles on a single charge and features a so-called Wide Open Watts (WOW) mode which enables a 0-60 mph acceleration in less than 4 seconds, aided by the 557-horsepower and 658-pound-foot powertrain, plus the all-wheel drive system that’s standard on the SS.

The Blazer EV SS will go on sale in the fall of 2023 at a starting price of $65,995, which includes GM’s Super Cruise driver assistance technology, front Brembo brakes, 22-inch wheels, and an illuminated front light bar and Chevy bowtie.

As always, we’d like to know what you think about the video embedded above, so head over to the comments section below and give us your thoughts.