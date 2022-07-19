Chevrolet has fully unveiled its 2024 Blazer EV, which will go on sale in summer 2023 as the brand's first all-electric crossover based on GM's EV-dedicated Ultium Platform.

Targeting the heart of the growing midsize electric crossover segment, the Blazer EV is out to make EV ownership more accessible, with prices starting at $44,995 for the entry-level 1LT model.

Chevrolet will offer the Blazer EV in several distinct trims with multiple range options, including an available GM-estimated 320 miles (515 kilometers) of range on a full charge and available front-, rear- and all-wheel-drive configurations.

Trim levels include the 1LT, 2LT, RS and Chevrolet's first-ever electric SS performance model, in addition to an SS-based, pursuit-rated Police Pursuit Vehicle (PPV) model for police fleet applications.

2024 Chevrolet Blazer SS: 557 horsepower, 0-60 in under 4 seconds

The range-topping Blazer EV SS will offer customers the most powerful experience in the lineup thanks to an exclusive performance AWD powertrain configuration designed to produce up to 557 horsepower (415 kilowatts) and up to 648 pound-feet (877 Newton-meters) of torque, as well as unique WOW (Wide Open Watts) mode enabling 0-60 sprints of approximately less than 4 seconds. It will also be equipped with high-performance front Brembo brakes.

For now, we don't get any information about battery sizes, but Chevrolet does mention that "the structural positioning of the battery pack" and the low, wide proportions of the Ultium Platform contribute to a comparatively low center of gravity that enhances driving stability. Regardless of the propulsion system, all Blazer EV models offer independent front and rear suspensions for "exceptional ride comfort and responsiveness."

We also learn preliminary charging specs, namely 11.5 kW level 2 (AC) home and public charging and standard DC public fast-charging capability of up to 190 kW, depending on the model. When DC fast-charging at the maximum rate, the 2024 Chevy Blazer EV will add about 78 miles (125 kilometers) of range in 10 minutes. Thanks to Ultium Charge 360, owners will have access to more than 100,000 publicly available charging points in the U.S. and Canada.

Chevrolet's latest charging, infotainment and driver-assistance tech

From a tech standpoint, the 2024 Blazer EV is said to feature Chevrolet's latest charging, infotainment and driver-assistance technologies that work together holistically to offer customers "greater convenience, comfort and confidence when it comes to making the transition to an all-electric vehicle."

Highlights include key fob-enabled hands-free start (the driver simply pushes the brake pedal after closing the door and the Blazer EV is ready to go), powered-opening charge port door, navigation to charging stations and route planning through MyChevy app, regen braking including One-Pedal Driving mode, available hands-free opening liftgate and available Super Cruise hands-free driver-assistance technology.

The Blazer EV also packs Chevrolet's latest driver-assistance technologies, including Reverse Automatic Braking and Advanced Park Assist in addition to the standard Chevy Safety Assist suite of technologies. The latter includes Automatic Emergency Braking, Forward Collision Alert, Front Pedestrian Braking, Following Distance Indicator, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning and IntelliBeam.

Thanks to GM's Ultifi end-to-end vehicle software platform that separates the vehicle's software from the hardware to enable the frequent and seamless delivery of software-defined features, apps and services, the Blazer EV will be constantly upgradable and personalizable.

Sporty design inside and out, ample space and storage

When it comes to design, the 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV wasn't exactly a secret anymore after the teaser photo released in June that revealed the design of the SS model's front end and side profile. Now, we get to see more of the electric crossover, including the rear end featuring T-shaped taillights and the driver-focused interior with a 17.7-inch customizable infotainment touchscreen and 11-inch-diagonal Driver Information Center instrument cluster.

Trim levels are clearly differentiated visually, with the LT adopting a monochromatic appearance and standard 19-inch wheels, the RS striking a sportier presence with a black grille and other black accents, plus standard 21-inch wheels, and the SS offering the most aggressive package. SS models get a unique front grille, two-tone color scheme featuring a black roof and A-pillars, standard 22-inch wheels, and more.

All models feature full LED exterior lighting, with choreographed walk-up/walk-away animation on RS and SS models, as well as motorsport-inspired front-fender extractor vents.

2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV RS interior

Inside, the cabin features soft-touch materials, sculpted vents inspired by turbines, standard ambient lighting, and a two-row layout with "ample spaciousness and storage options."

RS and SS trims add a flat-bottom steering wheel, heated and ventilated front seats, and personalization function for the ambient lighting system. The Blazer EV RS also adds blue and red contrasting stitching, while the SS features sueded microfiber seating, Adrenaline Red seating surfaces and heated rear outboard seating positions (optional on RS).

The 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV 2LT and RS will be the first to go on sale in summer 2023, priced from around $47,595 and $51,995, respectively. The SS will follow later in 2023, priced at around $65,995, followed in Q1 2024 by the 1LT priced from around $44,995 and the PPV fleet model.

Starting today, US customers can reserve their 2024 Blazer EV on Chevrolet's website. The Blazer EV will be made at GM's Ramos Arizpe, Mexico, production facility, which currently makes the ICE Blazer.