Say what you will about the way the 2024 Chevrolet Blazer looks, but it will certainly get attention. Chevy didn’t play it safe at all, creating one of the boldest looking electric crossovers on the market and we got to check it out at its official reveal venue - we didn’t get to drive it yet, but after learning all about it, we really want to have a go.

The big headline specs with this sporty new electric high rider are its power ratings of up to 557 horsepower and as much as 320 miles on one charge in the RS model. Charging speeds of up to 190 kW are also possible (depending on version) and the entry level version (the 1LT variant coming out in early 2024) will cost $44,995 (and offer 243 miles of range).

At the other end of the spectrum is the all-wheel drive Chevy Blazer EV SS model, the one with the headline-grabbing horsepower figure and the promise from the manufacturer that it has “the soul of a sports car.”

Gallery: 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV

69 Photos

One peculiarity with the Blazer EV is that you can get it in front-wheel drive, rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive. We’ve not heard of another manufacturer to offer this on the same model - we’re really curious to learn more about why General Motors went down this path with this platform.

The longest range model will be the rear-wheel drive RS, although it will also be offered with front-wheel drive in this same trim level, so it will be really interesting to compare their performance and range. Maybe this is a sign of things to come and more manufacturers will engineer their platforms to accept all three powertrain configurations (FWD, RWD and AWD).