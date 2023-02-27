While General Motors has already officially revealed a few of its upcoming EVs, including the 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV, it's still exciting to see them in public. Moreover, sometimes when a new car has already been revealed, you'll still see the automaker exercising caution by keeping some parts of it covered in public, but that's not the case here.

According to an article published by Electrek, a Reddit user stumbled upon a 2024 Chevy Blazer EV out charging at a public DC Fast Charging station, and it wasn't covered or hiding whatsoever. The publication notes that this may mark the first time the upcoming electric SUV has been seen and photographed charging in public without camo.

GM plans to officially launch the Blazer EV later in 2023, and it will be one of the first in a growing portfolio of GM EVs for the masses. The Blazer EV will ride on the automaker's purpose-built Ultium platform and carry a starting price of around $45,000.

Chevrolet also plans to bring a more affordable electric SUV to market to slot between the current Bolt EUV and the upcoming Blazer EV. Sticking with the same naming convention, it will simply be called the Chevrolet Equinox EV. It will carry an MSRP of around $30,000. A fully electric Chevrolet Silverado EV is also coming, and it just happened to be at the same charging station as the Blazer EV.

For whatever reason, there's not a more direct shot of the Silverado EV, but you can clearly see it in white, parked just beyond the white Ford Mustang Mach-E.

The Reddit user who snapped the images, Skidoor 14, actually made reference to three "new to him" EVs he saw and photographed over the weekend. He shared:

“Saw some new and upcoming EVs over the weekend; Chevy Blazer, Nissan Ariya, Chevy Silverado EV.”

The third, of course, was the all-new Nissan Ariya SUV, which follows the aging Leaf as Nissan's second fully electric offering on our shores.