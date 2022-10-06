Following several teasers, Honda has fully unveiled the design of its first all-electric SUV, the Prologue. Arriving on the North American market in 2024, the Honda Prologue combines a brand-specific design—the work of the Honda Design Studio in Los Angeles—and the General Motors-sourced Ultium platform.

Honda says the Prologue will complement its light truck lineup as it will be positioned above the CR-V and alongside the Passport, offering generous passenger and cargo space. The electric SUV has a wheelbase of 121.8 inches (3,093 millimeters)—identical with the Cadillac Lyriq and Chevrolet Blazer EV—and is about 8 in (203 mm) longer and 5 in (127 mm) wider than the all-new 2023 Honda CR-V.

The exact dimensions are 192 inches (4,876 millimeters) in length, 78.3 in (1,988 mm) in width and 64.7 in (1,643 mm) in height. For comparison, the Cadillac Lyriq is slightly longer at 196.7 in (4,996 mm) and the Blazer EV is about 194-in (4,927-mm) long. The cabin is said to offer ample space for passengers and cargo, although Honda does not provide details.

The automaker does talk a lot about the design, which it describes as "Neo-Rugged" with a clean and simple surfacing. Highlights include the front fascia influenced by the distinctive exterior of the Honda e urban EV, the sleek horizontal taillights united by a trim element featuring Honda lettering in a stylized typeface, the large 21-inch wheels and the panoramic roof. All these are said to give the Honda Prologue a capable and planted exterior.

If you look closely at the rear-end shot, the Prologue also features the brand's e: series name badging to align with Honda's global EV models. The Prologue will be available in an exclusive North Shore Pearl exterior color, inspired from the natural beauty and colors near Lake Tahoe in California.

Furthermore, Honda says the visual of fresh fallen snow on the mountains was used to inspire the exclusive charcoal and light gray interior color. Speaking of the cabin, the electric SUV showcases a tech-rich interior featuring a standard fully digital 11-inch driver display panel and an 11.3-inch audio/connectivity display.

We can also notice physical buttons for the climate control and seat heating under the central touchscreen, a multi-function steering wheel, and a tall center console with a wireless charging pad for the mobile phone, two cupholders and a covered storage compartment under the central elbow rest.

"Our goal was to create a clean harmony based on a rugged SUV image by coordinating the colors and materials to express neo-rugged design styling that's familiar to our customers and uniquely Honda." Masaki Sumimoto, design lead for the Color, Materials and Finish

Honda is not talking powertrains for now, but it does say the Prologue will be available with all-wheel drive. Expect it to borrow one of the dual-motor setups available on the Chevrolet Blazer EV, though maybe not the 557-hp powertrain from the range-topping SS. As with the Blazer EV, the base choice should be a single motor FWD powertrain offering a range of around 250 miles (402 kilometers).

The Japanese automaker plans to launch 30 new EVs worldwide by 2030, with a global sales volume of 2 million units. In North America, the expansion will begin with the Prologue in 2024, followed by the models based on Honda's own e:Architecture in 2026 and a new series of affordable EVs co-developed with GM in 2027. All these models will be made in North America.