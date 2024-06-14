Independence Day is less than three weeks away, and it looks like carmakers are doing their best to entice customers with new offers. One of those car companies is Honda, which is offering a pretty sweet deal on the all-new Prologue electric mid-size crossover.

Just two months after kicking off sales in the United States, the 2024 Honda Prologue already has a $2,000 lease discount plus a potential $1,000 loyalty bonus that can be stacked with the $7,500 federal tax credit to make it a better deal than the ubiquitous Tesla Model Y.

Get Fully Charged Honda's eletric push The Honda Prologue is the first mass-produced EV bearing the Japanese automaker's logo in the United States. To spur sales, there's now a pretty good deal when leasing which makes the Prologue cheaper than the extremely popular Tesla Model Y.

As spotted by Cars Direct, Honda’s Ultium-based EV can be leased for $399 per month on a 36-month agreement with $3,999 due at signing. The deal, which includes the aforementioned $2,000 lease bonus and the $7,500 federal tax credit, is available in 15 states: California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Texas, Vermont, and Washington.

In these states, leasing the Prologue effectively costs $510 per month, which is $18 less compared to a Model Y with the same terms ($3,999 down payment, 36 month-term and 10,000 miles per year.)

Honda is also offering a $1,000 loyalty discount to lessees, raising the incentive total to an impressive $10,500 and lowering the effective monthly payment to $480 before taxes and fees.

In base spec, the 2024 Honda Prologue comes with an 85-kilowatt-hour battery and a single, front-mounted electric motor that makes 212 horsepower. This combination enables an EPA-rated combined range of 296 miles on a full charge.

Gallery: 2024 Honda Prologue

29 Photos

By comparison, the entry-level Tesla Model Y Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive has an EPA-estimated range of 320 miles.

Based on the General Motors Ultium electric vehicle platform, the same used on the Chevrolet Blazer EV, the Honda Prologue comes with an 11-inch digital gauge cluster and an 11.3-inch infotainment display that has Google Built-in, meaning Google Maps, Google Assistant and the Google Play app store are baked in.

The discounts offered by Honda end on July 8.