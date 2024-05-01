In the last days of April, Honda officially started customer deliveries of the all-electric Honda Prologue model in the U.S. In total, the company sold 93 units last month.

Compared to Honda's 106,042 vehicle sales during the month (up 3.2% year-over-year), that's just 0.1%, but let's wait for the first whole month's result. It should quickly go into hue ndreds.

Get Fully Charged Honda and Acura EVs are based on GM's Ultium platform The Honda Prologue and Acura ZDX all-electric models in the U.S. are based on General Motors' Ultium platform and are produced at GM factories. The two models will be used to jump-start Honda's electrification, which at a later point will rely on Honda's in-house platform.

While the Honda Prologue sales are expected to gradually ramp up in the following months, Honda's luxury arm—Acura—launched the Acura ZDX model. The ZDX and its performance-oriented ZDX Type S begin arriving at dealers today.

The Honda Prologue and Acura ZDX are based on General Motors's Ultium platform and are produced at GM's factories using lithium-ion batteries produced in North America (Ultium Cells).

This partnership allowed the Japanese company to accelerate electrification and catch on to the $7,500 federal tax credit for both models (as we reported here and here).

2024 Honda Prologue Elite 2024 Acura ZDX Type S at Monterey Car Week 2023

Below, we have attached the base pricing and specs for the Honda Prologue and Acura ZDX.

Prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2024 Acura ZDX A-Spec RWD 20-in $64,500 +$1,350 $7,500 $58,350 2024 Acura ZDX A-Spec AWD 20-in $68,500 +$1,350 $7,500 $62,350 2024 Acura ZDX Type S AWD 22-in $73,500 +$1,350 $7,500 $67,350 2024 Acura ZDX Type S (perf. tires) AWD 22-in $74,500 +$1,350 $7,500 $68,350 2024 Honda Prologue EX FWD 19-in $47,400 +$1,395 $7,500 $41,295 2024 Honda Prologue EX AWD 19-in $50,400 +$1,395 $7,500 $44,295 2024 Honda Prologue Touring FWD 19-in $51,700 +$1,395 $7,500 $45,595 2024 Honda Prologue Touring AWD 19-in $54,700 +$1,395 $7,500 $48,595 2024 Honda Prologue Elite AWD 21-in $57,900 +$1,395 $7,500 $51,795

Basic specs

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 2024 Acura ZDX A-Spec RWD 20-in RWD 102 313 mi* 2024 Acura ZDX A-Spec AWD 20-in AWD 102 304 mi* 2024 Acura ZDX Type S AWD 22-in AWD 102 278 mi* 2024 Acura ZDX Type S (perf. tires) AWD 22-in AWD 102 278 mi* 2024 Honda Prologue EX FWD 19-in FWD 85 296 mi* 2024 Honda Prologue EX AWD 19-in AWD 85 281 mi* 2024 Honda Prologue Touring FWD 19-in FWD 85 296 mi* 2024 Honda Prologue Touring AWD 19-in AWD 85 281 mi* 2024 Honda Prologue Elite AWD 21-in AWD 85 273 mi*

* EPA range according to the manufacturer

