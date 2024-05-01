In the last days of April, Honda officially started customer deliveries of the all-electric Honda Prologue model in the U.S. In total, the company sold 93 units last month.
Compared to Honda's 106,042 vehicle sales during the month (up 3.2% year-over-year), that's just 0.1%, but let's wait for the first whole month's result. It should quickly go into hue ndreds.
Honda and Acura EVs are based on GM's Ultium platform
The Honda Prologue and Acura ZDX all-electric models in the U.S. are based on General Motors' Ultium platform and are produced at GM factories. The two models will be used to jump-start Honda's electrification, which at a later point will rely on Honda's in-house platform.
While the Honda Prologue sales are expected to gradually ramp up in the following months, Honda's luxury arm—Acura—launched the Acura ZDX model. The ZDX and its performance-oriented ZDX Type S begin arriving at dealers today.
This partnership allowed the Japanese company to accelerate electrification and catch on to the $7,500 federal tax credit for both models (as we reported here and here).
Prices
|Model
|Base Price
|Dest. Charge
|Tax Credit
|Effective Price
|2024 Acura ZDX A-Spec RWD 20-in
|$64,500
|+$1,350
|$7,500
|$58,350
|2024 Acura ZDX A-Spec AWD 20-in
|$68,500
|+$1,350
|$7,500
|$62,350
|2024 Acura ZDX Type S AWD 22-in
|$73,500
|+$1,350
|$7,500
|$67,350
|2024 Acura ZDX Type S (perf. tires) AWD 22-in
|$74,500
|+$1,350
|$7,500
|$68,350
|2024 Honda Prologue EX FWD 19-in
|$47,400
|+$1,395
|$7,500
|$41,295
|2024 Honda Prologue EX AWD 19-in
|$50,400
|+$1,395
|$7,500
|$44,295
|2024 Honda Prologue Touring FWD 19-in
|$51,700
|+$1,395
|$7,500
|$45,595
|2024 Honda Prologue Touring AWD 19-in
|$54,700
|+$1,395
|$7,500
|$48,595
|2024 Honda Prologue Elite AWD 21-in
|$57,900
|+$1,395
|$7,500
|$51,795
Basic specs
|Model
|Drive
|Battery
(kWh)
|EPA
Range
|2024 Acura ZDX A-Spec RWD 20-in
|RWD
|102
|313 mi*
|2024 Acura ZDX A-Spec AWD 20-in
|AWD
|102
|304 mi*
|2024 Acura ZDX Type S AWD 22-in
|AWD
|102
|278 mi*
|2024 Acura ZDX Type S (perf. tires) AWD 22-in
|AWD
|102
|278 mi*
|2024 Honda Prologue EX FWD 19-in
|FWD
|85
|296 mi*
|2024 Honda Prologue EX AWD 19-in
|AWD
|85
|281 mi*
|2024 Honda Prologue Touring FWD 19-in
|FWD
|85
|296 mi*
|2024 Honda Prologue Touring AWD 19-in
|AWD
|85
|281 mi*
|2024 Honda Prologue Elite AWD 21-in
|AWD
|85
|273 mi*
* EPA range according to the manufacturer