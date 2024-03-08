Acura announced that all versions of the upcoming 2024 Acura ZDX are expected to qualify for the full federal $7,500 tax credit.

The entry-level version starts at an MSRP of $64,500. After applying the incentive at the time of purchase, the cost drops to $57,000 (plus the destination fee). Just a few days ago, the Honda Prologue also received confirmation about eligibility for the $7,500 federal tax credit.

Get Fully Charged Acura ZDX coming in 2024 The ZDX is the first all-electric model from the Acura brand. Like the Honda Prologue, it's based on the General Motors' Ultium platform.

According to the latest press release, the Acura ZDX is expected to arrive at Acura dealerships in the coming months. The model has been available for reservations since January and now it can be ordered.

The model, based on General Motors's Ultium platform, will be available in several versions, including A-Spec RWD and AWD, as well as a performance-oriented Type S (AWD only).

Prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2024 Acura ZDX A-Spec RWD 20-in $64,500 +$1,350 $7,500 $58,350 2024 Acura ZDX A-Spec AWD 20-in $68,500 +$1,350 $7,500 $62,350 2024 Acura ZDX Type S AWD 22-in $73,500 +$1,350 $7,500 $67,350 2024 Acura ZDX Type S (perf. tires) AWD 22-in $74,500 +$1,350 $7,500 $68,350

* we assume a $1,350 destination charge (the same as in the case of other Acura SUV models)

Acura released the power ratings of all the versions, noting that the ZDX Type S is the most powerful Acura ever, with a peak power output of 500 horsepower (373 kW) and a peak torque of 544 lb.-ft:

ZDX A-Spec RWD (single-motor): 358 hp and 324 lb.-ft

ZDX A-Spec AWD (dual-motor): 490 hp and 437 lb.-ft

ZDX Type S AWD (dual-motor): 500 hp and 544 lb.-ft

Gallery: 2024 Acura ZDX / ZDX Type S

21 Photos

However, when analyzing the latest press release, we noted also that the expected EPA Combined range numbers are slightly lower than initially anticipated. The range of the ZDX A-Spec RWD will be 313 miles (down 12 miles from 325 miles). The ZDX A-Spec AWD will get 304 miles (down 11 miles from 315 miles), while the ZDX Type S now is expected to get 278 miles (down 10 miles from 288 miles).

Nonetheless, the numbers remain solid at around 300 miles, thanks to a large 102-kilowatt-hour battery pack.

Basic specs

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 2024 Acura ZDX A-Spec RWD 20-in RWD 102 313 mi* 2024 Acura ZDX A-Spec AWD 20-in AWD 102 304 mi* 2024 Acura ZDX Type S AWD 22-in AWD 102 278 mi* 2024 Acura ZDX Type S (perf. tires) AWD 22-in AWD 102 278 mi*

* EPA Combined range according to Acura