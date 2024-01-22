Acura just announced MSRP prices for the upcoming Acura ZDX and its performance Acura ZDX Type S versions in the United States.

Initially, the two models were expected to start in the $60,000 range and $70,000 range, respectively. The final MSRP prices are $64,500 (ZDX A-Spec) and $73,500 (ZDX Type S).

Get Fully Charged Acura electrification For the Acura brand, the ZDX is the first all-electric model on the market. Like the Honda Prologue, it's based on the General Motors' Ultium platform used also in the Chevrolet Blazer EV and Cadillac Lyriq.

The entry-level Acura ZDX A-Spec price of $64,500 (plus $1,350 of expected destination charge) means that the minimum cost will be around $65,850. The Japanese brand says that this version is already "exceptionally well-equipped."

This version is rear-wheel drive (340 hp) and should have about 325 miles of EPA Combined range thanks to its relatively large 102-kilowatt-hour battery.

The same trim, but with an all-wheel-drive powertrain, will cost $4,000 more ($68,500).

The Acura ZDX Type S (estimated 500 hp), which is described as "the most powerful and best performing Acura SUV ever." will cost $73,500. A selection of performance tires increases the cost by $1,000.

Prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2024 Acura ZDX A-Spec RWD 20-inch $64,500 +$1,350 N/A $65,850 2024 Acura ZDX A-Spec AWD 20-inch $68,500 +$1,350 N/A $69,850 2024 Acura ZDX Type S AWD 22-inch $73,500 +$1,350 N/A $74,850 2024 Acura ZDX Type S (perf. tires) AWD 22-inch $74,500 +$1,350 N/A $75,850

* we assume $1,350 destination charge (the same as in the case of other Acura SUV models).

The model currently does not qualify for the $7,500 federal tax credit, but the incentive might be available through leasing.

The Acura ZDX will arrive at Acura dealerships this spring. Customers can already reserve both versions of the car online or at an Acura dealership.

Emile Korkor, assistant vice president, Acura National Sales said: “The arrival of the all-electric Acura ZDX demonstrates our commitment to a zero-emissions future, but more than that it represents our passion for performance in the electrified era. The ZDX and high-performance ZDX Type S are exciting additions to our performance SUV lineup, our Acura dealer network is ready and we can’t wait for our Acura clients to get behind the wheel of our first all-electric model.”

It will be interesting to see how much less expensive the Honda Prologue will be (pricing has not yet announced).

Specs

We described the main specs of the Acura ZDX a few weeks ago, and since then, there has been no new info released.

Basic specs

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 2024 Acura ZDX A-Spec RWD 20-inch RWD 102 325 mi* 2024 Acura ZDX A-Spec AWD 20-inch AWD 102 315 mi* 2024 Acura ZDX Type S AWD 22-inch AWD 102 288 mi* 2024 Acura ZDX Type S (perf. tires) AWD 22-inch AWD 102 289 mi*

* anticipated EPA Combined range

