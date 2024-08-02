In July, Honda surprised us with a relatively high number of all-electric car sales in the U.S. as the newly launched Prologue model spread across the country in a nationwide rollout.

Last month, the company sold 3,458 Honda Prologue models, which is a new record and a noticeable 3.2% of Honda's total sales. The previous high was 830 units sold in June, which was understandable for a brand-new model.

Get Fully Charged Honda and Acura EVs are based on GM's Ultium platform The Honda Prologue and Acura ZDX all-electric models are based on General Motors' Ultium platform and are produced at GM factories. The two models will be used to jump-start Honda's electric lineup, which will eventually feature models that ride on Honda's in-house platform.

The all-electric Acura ZDX model follows in the ramp-up footsteps of the Honda Prologue cousin and noted a record 694 sales in July, which is its third month on the market. This means that 6.2% of Acura's sales are electric.

The Japanese brand reported that the performance-oriented ZDX Type S version represented nearly 25% of ZDX sales in July.

Overall, American Honda (including its luxury brand Acura) sold 120,737 vehicles in the U.S. last month, 8.0% more than a year ago, and all-electric ones accounted for 3.4%. This share is close to the industry average for established brands.

2024 Honda Prologue Elite 2024 Acura ZDX Type S at Monterey Car Week 2023

The most recent Honda Prologue sales surge means that Honda receives a substantial volume of cars from General Motors, which produces them for Honda and Acura using its Ultium platform.

In Q2, General Motors sold 6,634 Chevrolet Blazer EVs, 1,013 Chevrolet Equinox EVs and 7,294 Cadillac Lyriqs. In just one month, Honda sold almost 3,500 Prologues and 5,237 in two months, outpacing the quarterly average of other Ultium-based EVs.

It might be a temporary phenomenon related to the market launch of a new model or maybe a sign of Ultium-based EV awakening in Q3. It's very probable that GM has increased production and will significantly beat its quarterly record.

Acura and Honda BEV sales last month (YOY change):

Acura ZDX: 694 (new)

Honda Prologue: 3,458 (new)

Total Acura and Honda: 4,152 (new) and 3.4% share

Acura and Honda EV Sales in the U.S. – July 2024

So far this year, Honda and Acura have sold over 6,000 all-electric cars—some at a substantial discount from MSRP.

Acura and Honda BEV sales year-to-date (YOY change):

Acura ZDX: 1,032 (new)

Honda Prologue: 4,993 (new)

Total Acura and Honda: 6,025 (new) and 0.7% share

The Honda Prologue and Acura ZDX are based on General Motors's Ultium platform and are produced at GM's factories using lithium-ion batteries made in North America (Ultium Cells). This partnership allowed the Japanese company to accelerate electrification, meaning that both models qualify for the $7,500 federal tax credit.