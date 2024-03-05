Nissan announced the pricing of the 2024 Ariya model, which became noticeably less expensive to improve competitiveness.

The 2024 Nissan Ariya with a 66-kilowatt-hour battery (in Engage trim) saw a price reduction of $3,600, or up to 8.3%. The 91-kWh battery version (Venture+, Evolve+, Empower+, and Platinum+ trims) is $6,000 less, or up to 12.7%, than it sold for previously.

Get Fully Charged Ariya Is Nissan's Primary EV Right Now The long-awaited Nissan Ariya joined the Leaf in late 2022 and right away became selling in higher volumes than the Leaf. In 2023, Nissan sold in the U.S. 20,616 EVs, including 13,464 Ariyas.

The entry-level Nissan Ariya Engage with single-motor, front-wheel drive (FWD) and a 66-kWh battery starts at an MSRP of $39,590, plus a $1,390 destination charge. The switch to the all-wheel drive (AWD) version costs $4,000.

However, we do not think the Engage trim will be popular because the long-range (91 kWh) versions received a more significant price cut and the Nissan Ariya Venture+ FWD starts at an MSRP of $41,190.

The difference between Venture+ and Engage FWD is just $1,600. For that money, you get a substantially bigger battery, more range, higher power output and the ability to tow something, up to 1,500 pounds.

The top-of-the-line Nissan Ariya Platinum starts at $54,190, compared to over $60,000 a year ago.

Prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2024 Nissan Ariya Engage FWD (66 kWh) 19-in $39,590 +$1,390 N/A $40,980 2024 Nissan Ariya Engage e-4ORCE (66 kWh) 19-in $43,590 +$1,390 N/A $44,980 2024 Nissan Ariya Venture+ FWD 19-in $41,190 +$1,390 N/A $42,580 2024 Nissan Ariya Evolve+ FWD 19-in $44,190 +$1,390 N/A $45,580 2024 Nissan Ariya Empower+ FWD 19-in $47,690 +$1,390 N/A $49,080 2024 Nissan Ariya Engage+ e-4ORCE 19-in $45,190 +$1,390 N/A $46,580 2024 Nissan Ariya Evolve+ e-4ORCE 19-in $48,190 +$1,390 N/A $49,580 2024 Nissan Ariya Platinum+ e-4ORCE 19-in $54,190 +$1,390 N/A $55,580 2024 Nissan Ariya Platinum+ e-4ORCE 20-in $54,190 +$1,390 N/A $55,580

The Nissan Ariya does not qualify for the $7,500 federal tax credit because the model is imported to the U.S. from Japan. However, the incentive might be available through leasing.

Trisha Jung, senior director, EV Strategy and Transformation at Nissan U.S. said: "As the electric vehicle market continues to develop and grow, the revised pricing for the 2024 Ariya will improve the model's competitiveness and ensure we are delivering maximum value to our customers."

2024 Nissan Ariya 2024 Nissan Ariya interior

When it comes to specs, the 2024 model year is basically the same as the outgoing 2023 model year. According to Nissan's website, the main specs—including the EPA Combined range—remain the same. See results for the 2023 model year here.

The 66-kWh battery is expected to offer 216 miles of range for the FWD model or 205 miles for the AWD one. The 91-kWh battery will return up to 304 miles in FWD trims. The AWD versions are more electron-hungry and go up to 272 miles.

Basic specs

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) 2024 Nissan Ariya Engage FWD (66 kWh) 19-in FWD 66 216 mi* 2024 Nissan Ariya Engage e-4ORCE (66 kWh) 19-in AWD 66 205 mi* 2024 Nissan Ariya Venture+ FWD 19-in FWD 91 304 mi* 2024 Nissan Ariya Evolve+ FWD 19-in FWD 91 289 mi* 2024 Nissan Ariya Empower+ FWD 19-in FWD 91 289 mi* 2024 Nissan Ariya Engage+ e-4ORCE 19-in AWD 91 272 mi* 4.8 2024 Nissan Ariya Evolve+ e-4ORCE 19-in AWD 91 272 mi* 4.8 2024 Nissan Ariya Platinum+ e-4ORCE 19-in AWD 91 267 mi* 4.8 2024 Nissan Ariya Platinum+ e-4ORCE 20-in AWD 91 257 mi* 4.8

* EPA Combined range according to the manufacturer, total battery capacity numbers (the net value is 63 and 87 kWh); acceleration result according to the 2023MY specs.

Just like before, the Nissan Ariya is equipped with a 7.2-kilowatt on-board charger. A full recharge takes 10.5 hours (66 kWh) or 15 hours (91 kWh).

The DC fast charging capability is limited to 130 kW. Charging from 20 to 80% state-of-charge (SOC) is promised to take 35 minutes (66 kWh) or 40 minutes (91 kWh).

The 2024 Nissan Ariya is equipped with a CCS charging port. Starting in 2025, Nissan will begin offering EVs for the U.S. and Canadian markets with a Tesla-developed North American Charging Standard (NACS) port. Before that, a NACS to CCS adapter for Nissan Ariya will be available "later this year." Ford already has one and more brands will follow throughout the year.

