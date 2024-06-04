Honda reports 612 sales of the Prologue model in the U.S. in May, its first full month on the market after the initial 93 units were delivered in the last days of April.

Meanwhile, Honda's luxury arm—Acura—started sales of the Acura ZDX model from 83 units last month. This brings the total to 695 EVs for the Japanese group.

Get Fully Charged Honda and Acura EVs are based on GM's Ultium platform The Honda Prologue and Acura ZDX all-electric models in the U.S. are based on General Motors' Ultium platform and are produced at GM factories. The two models will be used to jump-start Honda's electrification, which at a later point will rely on Honda's in-house platform.

This is the early beginning for the two models on the market. The performance-oriented Acura ZDX Type S is scheduled for first deliveries in June.

Nonetheless, even now, the combined EV sales of Honda and Acura represented about 0.5% of their total sales in May. This share is expected to improve in the following months.

American Honda also noted positive general results, with 127,129 sales last month (up 6.4% year-over-year) and 577,539 year-to-date (up 11.1%).

Acura and Honda BEV sales last month (YOY change):

Acura ZDX: 83 (new)

Honda Prologue: 612 (new)

Total Acura and Honda: 695 (new) and 0.5% share

Acura And Honda BEV Sales in the U.S. – May 2024

So far this year, Honda America has sold almost 800 all-electric cars, but the number might soon reach four figures a month.

Acura and Honda BEV sales year-to-date (YOY change):

Acura ZDX: 83 (new)

Honda Prologue: 705 (new)

Total Acura and Honda: 788 (new) and 0.1% share

2024 Honda Prologue Elite 2024 Acura ZDX Type S at Monterey Car Week 2023

The Honda Prologue and Acura ZDX are based on General Motors's Ultium platform and are produced at GM's factories using lithium-ion batteries produced in North America (Ultium Cells).

This partnership allowed the Japanese company to accelerate electrification and catch on to the $7,500 federal tax credit for both models (as reported here and here).

Below, we have attached the base pricing and specs for the Honda Prologue and Acura ZDX.

Prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2024 Acura ZDX A-Spec RWD 20-in $64,500 +$1,350 $7,500 $58,350 2024 Acura ZDX A-Spec AWD 20-in $68,500 +$1,350 $7,500 $62,350 2024 Acura ZDX Type S AWD 22-in $73,500 +$1,350 $7,500 $67,350 2024 Acura ZDX Type S (perf. tires) AWD 22-in $74,500 +$1,350 $7,500 $68,350 2024 Honda Prologue EX FWD 19-in $47,400 +$1,395 $7,500 $41,295 2024 Honda Prologue EX AWD 19-in $50,400 +$1,395 $7,500 $44,295 2024 Honda Prologue Touring FWD 19-in $51,700 +$1,395 $7,500 $45,595 2024 Honda Prologue Touring AWD 19-in $54,700 +$1,395 $7,500 $48,595 2024 Honda Prologue Elite AWD 21-in $57,900 +$1,395 $7,500 $51,795

Basic specs

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 2024 Acura ZDX A-Spec RWD 20-in RWD 102 313 mi 2024 Acura ZDX A-Spec AWD 20-in AWD 102 304 mi 2024 Acura ZDX Type S AWD 22-in AWD 102 278 mi* 2024 Acura ZDX Type S (perf. tires) AWD 22-in AWD 102 278 mi* 2024 Honda Prologue EX FWD 19-in FWD 85 296 mi 2024 Honda Prologue EX AWD 19-in AWD 85 281 mi 2024 Honda Prologue Touring FWD 19-in FWD 85 296 mi 2024 Honda Prologue Touring AWD 19-in AWD 85 281 mi 2024 Honda Prologue Elite AWD 21-in AWD 85 273 mi

* EPA range according to the manufacturer