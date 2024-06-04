Honda reports 612 sales of the Prologue model in the U.S. in May, its first full month on the market after the initial 93 units were delivered in the last days of April.
Meanwhile, Honda's luxury arm—Acura—started sales of the Acura ZDX model from 83 units last month. This brings the total to 695 EVs for the Japanese group.
Honda and Acura EVs are based on GM's Ultium platform
The Honda Prologue and Acura ZDX all-electric models in the U.S. are based on General Motors' Ultium platform and are produced at GM factories. The two models will be used to jump-start Honda's electrification, which at a later point will rely on Honda's in-house platform.
This is the early beginning for the two models on the market. The performance-oriented Acura ZDX Type S is scheduled for first deliveries in June.
Nonetheless, even now, the combined EV sales of Honda and Acura represented about 0.5% of their total sales in May. This share is expected to improve in the following months.
American Honda also noted positive general results, with 127,129 sales last month (up 6.4% year-over-year) and 577,539 year-to-date (up 11.1%).
Acura and Honda BEV sales last month (YOY change):
- Acura ZDX: 83 (new)
- Honda Prologue: 612 (new)
- Total Acura and Honda: 695 (new) and 0.5% share
Acura And Honda BEV Sales in the U.S. – May 2024
So far this year, Honda America has sold almost 800 all-electric cars, but the number might soon reach four figures a month.
Acura and Honda BEV sales year-to-date (YOY change):
- Acura ZDX: 83 (new)
- Honda Prologue: 705 (new)
- Total Acura and Honda: 788 (new) and 0.1% share
2024 Honda Prologue Elite
2024 Acura ZDX Type S at Monterey Car Week 2023
The Honda Prologue and Acura ZDX are based on General Motors's Ultium platform and are produced at GM's factories using lithium-ion batteries produced in North America (Ultium Cells).
This partnership allowed the Japanese company to accelerate electrification and catch on to the $7,500 federal tax credit for both models (as reported here and here).
Below, we have attached the base pricing and specs for the Honda Prologue and Acura ZDX.
Prices
|Model
|Base Price
|Dest. Charge
|Tax Credit
|Effective Price
|2024 Acura ZDX A-Spec RWD 20-in
|$64,500
|+$1,350
|$7,500
|$58,350
|2024 Acura ZDX A-Spec AWD 20-in
|$68,500
|+$1,350
|$7,500
|$62,350
|2024 Acura ZDX Type S AWD 22-in
|$73,500
|+$1,350
|$7,500
|$67,350
|2024 Acura ZDX Type S (perf. tires) AWD 22-in
|$74,500
|+$1,350
|$7,500
|$68,350
|2024 Honda Prologue EX FWD 19-in
|$47,400
|+$1,395
|$7,500
|$41,295
|2024 Honda Prologue EX AWD 19-in
|$50,400
|+$1,395
|$7,500
|$44,295
|2024 Honda Prologue Touring FWD 19-in
|$51,700
|+$1,395
|$7,500
|$45,595
|2024 Honda Prologue Touring AWD 19-in
|$54,700
|+$1,395
|$7,500
|$48,595
|2024 Honda Prologue Elite AWD 21-in
|$57,900
|+$1,395
|$7,500
|$51,795
Basic specs
|Model
|Drive
|Battery
(kWh)
|EPA
Range
|2024 Acura ZDX A-Spec RWD 20-in
|RWD
|102
|313 mi
|2024 Acura ZDX A-Spec AWD 20-in
|AWD
|102
|304 mi
|2024 Acura ZDX Type S AWD 22-in
|AWD
|102
|278 mi*
|2024 Acura ZDX Type S (perf. tires) AWD 22-in
|AWD
|102
|278 mi*
|2024 Honda Prologue EX FWD 19-in
|FWD
|85
|296 mi
|2024 Honda Prologue EX AWD 19-in
|AWD
|85
|281 mi
|2024 Honda Prologue Touring FWD 19-in
|FWD
|85
|296 mi
|2024 Honda Prologue Touring AWD 19-in
|AWD
|85
|281 mi
|2024 Honda Prologue Elite AWD 21-in
|AWD
|85
|273 mi
* EPA range according to the manufacturer