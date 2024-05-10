Honda's luxury arm, Acura, started selling its first all-electric model, the Acura ZDX, this quarter following the launch of the Honda Prologue.

The two A-Spec versions (RWD and AWD) of the Acura ZDX recently were listed on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)'s website, showing range and energy consumption ratings. The performance-oriented Acura ZDX Type S AWD is not yet listed.

Get Fully Charged 2024 Acura ZDX The ZDX is the first all-electric model from the Acura brand. Like the Honda Prologue, it's based on the General Motors' Ultium platform and is produced at GM's factory.

The ratings confirm the Acura ZDX A-Spec's EPA Combined range of respectively 313 miles (RWD) and 304 miles (AWD). The large 102-kilowatt-hour battery pack mainly drives the solid result.

However, because the energy consumption on the highway is slightly lower, we guess that the real-world result might be closer to 280-290 miles.

Meanwhile, the not-yet-listed Acura ZDX Type S has an EPA Combined range of 278 miles. That's probably mainly due to 22-inch wheels and performance tires instead of regular 20-inch (265/50 R20).

The Acura ZDX A-Spec RWD with 20-inch wheels' energy consumption, including charging losses, is estimated at 90 MPGe or about 374 watt-hours per mile (2.7 miles/kWh).

The all-wheel drive version consumes slightly more energy—87 MPGe: 387 Wh/mi (2.6 miles/kWh).

These results are very similar to the 2024 Cadillac Lyriq's ratings, produced in the same Spring Hill, Tennessee factory. Both models are equipped with 102-kWh battery.

2024 Acura ZDX A-Spec RWD 20-in

2024 Acura ZDX A-Spec RWD 20-in :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 313 miles (504 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 90 MPGe: 374 Wh/mi or 2.7 miles/kWh

96 MPGe: 351 Wh/mi or 2.8 miles/kWh

83 MPGe: 406 Wh/mi or 2.5 miles/kWh

2024 Acura ZDX A-Spec AWD 20-in

2024 Acura ZDX A-Spec AWD 20-in :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 304 miles (489 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 87 MPGe: 387 Wh/mi or 2.6 miles/kWh

94 MPGe: 359 Wh/mi or 2.8 miles/kWh

80 MPGe: 421 Wh/mi or 2.4 miles/kWh

We expect to see the EPA rating soon for the Acura ZDX Type S.

Basic specs

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 2024 Acura ZDX A-Spec RWD 20-in RWD 102 313 mi 2024 Acura ZDX A-Spec AWD 20-in AWD 102 304 mi 2024 Acura ZDX Type S AWD 22-in AWD 102 278 mi* 2024 Acura ZDX Type S (perf. tires) AWD 22-in AWD 102 278 mi*

* EPA range according to the manufacturer

Pricing

The Acura ZDX starts at a slightly higher price than the Cadillac Lyriq, although the Lyriq's entry-level trim might not be as well equipped. The base version has an MSRP of $64,500 plus a $1,350 destination charge.

The model is qualified for the full $7,500 federal tax credit thanks to local production.

Prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2024 Acura ZDX A-Spec RWD 20-in $64,500 +$1,350 $7,500 $58,350 2024 Acura ZDX A-Spec AWD 20-in $68,500 +$1,350 $7,500 $62,350 2024 Acura ZDX Type S AWD 22-in $73,500 +$1,350 $7,500 $67,350 2024 Acura ZDX Type S (perf. tires) AWD 22-in $74,500 +$1,350 $7,500 $68,350