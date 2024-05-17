The all-new 2024 Honda Prologue recently entered the U.S. market, with the first 93 units delivered in April. Meanwhile, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) officially listed the model's range and energy consumption ratings.

The Japanese EV, based on General Motors's Ultium platform, is equipped with an 85-kilowatt-hour battery and one of two powertrains: 158-kilowatt front-wheel drive or 215-kW dual-motor, all-wheel drive.

The entry-level version of the 2024 Honda Prologue has an EPA Combined range of 296 miles and energy consumption of 2.9 miles/kWh. The top trim is the least efficient one with a driving range of up to 273 miles, using the same 85-kWh battery.

The entry-level Honda Prologue FWD with 19-inch wheels (255/60R19 109H) has an EPA Combined range of 296 miles, as stated by the manufacturer. The switch to AWD reduces the range by 15 miles or 5.1% to 281 miles.

The top-of-the-line Elite trim also has bigger 21-inch wheels (275/45R21 107H), which further reduce the driving range and lower the EPA value to 273 miles (8 miles or 2.8% compared to AWD 19-inch).

Energy consumption, including charging losses, of the 2024 Honda Prologue FWD with 19-inch wheels is estimated at 99 MPGe or about 340 watt-hours per mile (2.9 miles/kWh).

The AWD version is rated at 95 MPGe: 355 Wh/mi or 2.8 miles/kWh, while the Elite AWD with 21-inch wheels consumes the most energy (92 MPGe): 366 Wh/mi or 2.7 miles/kWh.

Let's note that the highway MPGe ratings are noticeably lower in all cases than the combined values. We estimate the EPA Highway range is 20+ miles (or almost 10%) lower. However, this is only a rough estimate because the MPGe number includes charging losses. For the Elite AWD 21-inch version, we are talking about 250 miles on the highway.

2024 Honda Prologue EX and Touring FWD 19-in

2024 Honda Prologue FWD 19-in :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 296 miles (476 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 99 MPGe: 340 Wh/mi or 2.9 miles/kWh

107 MPGe: 315 Wh/mi or 3.2 miles/kWh

91 MPGe: 370 Wh/mi or 2.7 miles/kWh

2024 Honda Prologue EX and Touring AWD 19-in

2024 Honda Prologue AWD 19-in :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 281 miles (452 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 95 MPGe: 355 Wh/mi or 2.8 miles/kWh

101 MPGe: 334 Wh/mi or 3.0 miles/kWh

88 MPGe: 383 Wh/mi or 2.6 miles/kWh

2024 Honda Prologue Elite AWD 21-in

2024 Honda Prologue Elite AWD 21-in :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 273 miles (439 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 92 MPGe: 366 Wh/mi or 2.7 miles/kWh

99 MPGe: 340 Wh/mi or 2.9 miles/kWh

84 MPGe: 401 Wh/mi or 2.5 miles/kWh

Overall, the Honda Prologue is slightly more efficient than the Acura ZDX. However, the Acura ZDX is more powerful and has a 20% bigger battery.

Basic specs

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 2024 Honda Prologue EX FWD 19-in FWD 85 296 mi 2024 Honda Prologue EX AWD 19-in AWD 85 281 mi 2024 Honda Prologue Touring FWD 19-in FWD 85 296 mi 2024 Honda Prologue Touring AWD 19-in AWD 85 281 mi 2024 Honda Prologue Elite AWD 21-in AWD 85 273 mi

Pricing

The Honda Prologue starts at an MSRP of $47,400 (plus a $1,395 destination charge). Thanks to the full eligibility for the $7,500 federal tax credit, the effective minimum cost is $41,295.

Prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2024 Honda Prologue EX FWD 19-in $47,400 +$1,395 $7,500 $41,295 2024 Honda Prologue EX AWD 19-in $50,400 +$1,395 $7,500 $44,295 2024 Honda Prologue Touring FWD 19-in $51,700 +$1,395 $7,500 $45,595 2024 Honda Prologue Touring AWD 19-in $54,700 +$1,395 $7,500 $48,595 2024 Honda Prologue Elite AWD 21-in $57,900 +$1,395 $7,500 $51,795