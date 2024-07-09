During the second quarter of 2024, Porsche delivered 21,304 cars in the United States, almost 13% more than a year ago. However, the Porsche Taycan noted the lowest sales level since its launch.

In Q2, Porsche sold only 807 Taycan electric cars, over 50% less than a year ago. It was also the worst result in the entire Porsche lineup. Of course, it's not the end of the world for the Porsche Taycan, which is simply awaiting its significantly upgraded 2025 model year. Customer deliveries will start this summer. The sedan will first be delivered, followed by the Cross Turismo in the fall.

The Taycan accounted for 3.8% of the brand's total volume during the quarter. In the best times, it significantly exceeded 10%.

For reference, the Audi e-tron GT, a direct cousin of the Porsche Taycan, had 617 sales in the same period and was down 42% year over year. It also awaits new versions.

Porsche BEV sales in Q2'2024 (YOY change):

Taycan: 807 (down 51%) and 3.8% share

So far this year, Porsche sold just over 2,000 electric cars in the U.S., compared to over 3,000 a year ago.

Porsche BEV sales in Q1-Q2'2024 (YOY change):

Taycan: 2,054 (down 35%) and 5.9% share

For reference, in 2023, Taycan sales in the U.S. amounted to 7,570 units (4% more than in 2022), which accounted for 10% of the brand's total volume. Cumulatively, Taycan deliveries have exceeded 30,000 since Q4 2019.

Porsche also offers plug-in hybrid versions of the Panamera and Cayenne models, but they are counted together with non-rechargeable versions, so we don't know their exact sales volume.

In the near future, Porsche's EV lineup will be strengthened by the all-new Porsche Macan, scheduled for the U.S. market launch in the second half of 2024.

