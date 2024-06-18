The all-electric Audi E-Tron GT is faster, more powerful, can drive further, and can charge faster than ever, thanks to the long list of improvements brought by its first facelift. The German automaker now offers three versions of its sleek battery-powered grand tourer: S E-Tron GT, RS E-Tron GT and a newly-added RS E-Tron GT Performance.

Expected to arrive in the United States later this year as a 2025 model, the range-topping Audi RS E-Tron GT Performance boasts a rather healthy maximum power output of 912 horsepower courtesy of two electric motors, enough to propel the EV from standstill to 62 miles per hour in just two and a half seconds.

Get Fully Charged Comprehensive mid-cycle refresh Just like its Porsche-branded Taycan cousin, the all-electric Audi E-Tron GT got a comprehensive update three years after its introduction. The refresh brings a bigger battery, faster charging speeds and more power, all while keeping the same platform as before.

Meanwhile, the mid-tier RS E-Tron GT gets a still impressive power output of 845 hp for a 2.8-second sprint to 62 mph, while the entry-level E-Tron GT is good for 671 hp and needs 3.4 seconds to reach 62. Previously, the most powerful model–the 2024 RS E-Tron GT–was rated at 637 hp with boost engaged and could reach 60 mph in 3.1 seconds.

As with its also recently updated Porsche cousin, the Taycan, the refreshed Audi E-Tron GT gets a bigger battery and faster charging speeds.

These tweaks enable the curvy cruiser to drive further and stop for less time to recharge. The usable capacity of the lithium-ion battery went up from 84 kilowatt-hours to 97 kilowatt-hours, leading to a maximum WLTP-rated range of 378 miles for the S E-Tron GT trim.

Mind you, the EPA numbers for the refresh aren't yet available, but we know that the outgoing model has a rating of 249 miles on a full charge.

Gallery: Audi S e-tron GT (2024)

28 Photos

The maximum charging speed was increased from 270 kW to 320 kW, allowing the German EV to gain 174 miles of range in just 10 minutes from a compatible DC fast charger. Audi also managed to slash the weight of the battery pack and the rear electric motor by 20 pounds and 22 pounds, respectively. The maximum brake regen power has also increased from 290 to 400 kW.

The facelifted zero-emissions five-door fastback has a newly developed two-chamber, twin-valve air suspension setup that takes seconds to lower the car’s ride height by 2.1 to 3 inches to maximize comfort over bumps, even on the entry-level S version. At the same time, the range-topping RS E-Tron GT performance (which is quite a mouthful) gets a dedicated performance mode on top.

Gallery: Audi RS e-tron performance (2024)

23 Photos

The changes inside are minimal compared to the outgoing model. Audi said the seats, steering wheel, entry sills, and digital content have been redesigned. The base S E-Tron GT comes with sports seats plus 14-way adjustment as standard, while RS models can be optionally specced with massaging seats and 18-way adjustment.

The digital instrument cluster of the range-topping RS E-Tron GT Performance comes with a white power display and speedometer that pay homage to the 1992 Audi RS2 Avant, which had its analog dials dressed in white. There’s also a polymer-dispersed liquid crystal (PDLC) panoramic roof available as an optional extra that can be dimmed at the push of a button.

Pricing in the U.S. isn’t available yet, but expect to pay well over $130,000 for the entry-level Audi S E-Tron GT when it arrives stateside. In Germany, the car starts at €126,000 ($135,200), while the mid-tier RS E-Tron GT goes for €147,500 ($158,200). The top-trim RS E-Tron GT Performance starts at €160,500 ($172,200).