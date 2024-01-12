During the fourth quarter of 2023, Porsche delivered 19,092 cars in the United States, which is 8.9% less than a year ago. However, the company achieved an annual record of 75,415 units in 2023—up 7.6% year-over-year. Meanwhile, Porsche Taycan sales continued its rebound, reaching one of its best quarterly results in Q4.

In Q4, Porsche sold 2,358 Taycan electric cars, which is 58% more than a year ago, though that increase comes from a relatively weak base. The Taycan accounted for 12.4% of the brand's total volume during the quarter.

For reference, Audi sold 778 Audi e-tron GTs (a direct cousin of the Porsche Taycan) in the same period.

Porsche BEV sales in Q4'2023 (YOY change):

Taycan: 2,358 (up 58%) and 12.4% share

Porsche Taycan sales in the U.S. - Q4 2023

In 2023, Taycan sales in the U.S. amounted to 7,570 units (up 4% year-over-year), which accounts for 10% of the brand's total volume.

Meanwhile, sales of the Audi e-tron GT increased by almost 41% year-over-year to 3,202.

Porsche BEV sales in Q1-Q4'2023 (YOY change):

Taycan: 7,570 (up 4%) and 10% share

For reference, in 2022, Porsche Taycan deliveries in the US amounted to 7,271 (10.4% share). This means that Taycan sales volume has improved a bit, but it remains far behind the year 2021, when Porsche sold 9,419 BEVs in the U.S.

Cumulatively, Taycan deliveries have exceeded 28,800 since Q4 2019.

As we have previously reported, in the not-too-distant future, the Taycan will be joined by a higher-volume, all-electric Porsche Macan. InsideEVs had an opportunity to check out a prototype version of this model in October 2023.

Porsche offers also plug-in hybrid versions of the Panamera and Cayenne models, but they are counted together with non-rechargeable versions, so we don't know their exact sales volume.

