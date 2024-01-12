During the fourth quarter of 2023, Porsche delivered 19,092 cars in the United States, which is 8.9% less than a year ago. However, the company achieved an annual record of 75,415 units in 2023—up 7.6% year-over-year. Meanwhile, Porsche Taycan sales continued its rebound, reaching one of its best quarterly results in Q4.

In Q4, Porsche sold 2,358 Taycan electric cars, which is 58% more than a year ago, though that increase comes from a relatively weak base. The Taycan accounted for 12.4% of the brand's total volume during the quarter.

Get Fully Charged

Taycan accounts for 10% of Porsche's sales

The Porsche Taycan remains the company's only all-electric model, which represents about a tenth of the total sales in the U.S. In the coming years, it will be joined by an all-electric Macan.

For reference, Audi sold 778 Audi e-tron GTs (a direct cousin of the Porsche Taycan) in the same period.

Porsche BEV sales in Q4'2023 (YOY change):

  • Taycan: 2,358 (up 58%) and 12.4% share

Porsche Taycan sales in the U.S. - Q4 2023

external_image

In 2023, Taycan sales in the U.S. amounted to 7,570 units (up 4% year-over-year), which accounts for 10% of the brand's total volume.

Meanwhile, sales of the Audi e-tron GT increased by almost 41% year-over-year to 3,202.

Porsche BEV sales in Q1-Q4'2023 (YOY change):

  • Taycan: 7,570 (up 4%) and 10% share
external_image

For reference, in 2022, Porsche Taycan deliveries in the US amounted to 7,271 (10.4% share). This means that Taycan sales volume has improved a bit, but it remains far behind the year 2021, when Porsche sold 9,419 BEVs in the U.S.

Cumulatively, Taycan deliveries have exceeded 28,800 since Q4 2019.

external_image

As we have previously reported, in the not-too-distant future, the Taycan will be joined by a higher-volume, all-electric Porsche Macan. InsideEVs had an opportunity to check out a prototype version of this model in October 2023.

Porsche offers also plug-in hybrid versions of the Panamera and Cayenne models, but they are counted together with non-rechargeable versions, so we don't know their exact sales volume.

Detailed results:

external_image

More sales reports

mercedes us electric car sales 2023q4 Mercedes-Benz U.S. EV Sales Surged To A New Record In Q4 2023
bmw us electric sales 2023q4 BMW U.S. All-Electric Sales Hit New Record In Q4 2023
Got a tip for us? Email: tips@insideevs.com