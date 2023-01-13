During the fourth quarter of 2022, Porsche delivered 20,955 cars in the United States, which is 14 percent more than a year ago and a new record. Also the full year 2022 brought a new record of 70,065 cars (up 0.1 percent from 70,025).

However, Porsche can't be happy with its all-electric car sales, as the results noticeably decreased.

According to the data, some 1,497 Porsche Taycan (all versions) were delivered to customers in the fourth quarter. That's a substantial 32 percent drop compared to Q4 2021. Porsche Taycan's share out of the total volume amounted to 7.1 percent.

Porsche Taycan sales in the US in Q4 2022

In 2022, Porsche Taycan deliveries in the US amounted to 7,271, which is a 23 percent drop compared to 9,419 in 2021. That's 10.4 percent of the total volume.

We might wonder whether the electric Porsche reached a demand ceiling or if there were other reasons behind the decrease. The German manufacturer says that "demand for the all-electric Taycan remained strong even as supply chain issues slowed deliveries", which indicates that things might be better in 2023.

Cumulatively, Porsche delivered more than 21,000 electric cars in the US.

Unfortunately, Porsche doesn't reveal sales for the plug-in hybrid Panamera and Cayenne, but the company revealed that the combined share of plug-ins (BEVs and PHEVs) in 2022 amounted to roughly 14 percent, which means that PHEVs were at about 3.6 percent, maybe up to around 4 percent. That's a level of about 2,500 PHEVs - actually less than we thought.

If BEVs are outpacing PHEVs 3:1 already, it's a strong sign that Porsche should pursue full electrification in the future, rather than offering plug-in hybrids.

Currently, BEVs are represented only by the Taycan (Taycan, Taycan Cross Turismo and Taycan Sport Turismo), while a PHEV option exists in two models (Panamera and Cayenne). The biggest change in the future will be the all-electric Macan, which potentially might even become the best-selling Porsche car ever.

Detailed results:

* PCNA is reporting new car sales from January 4, 2022, to January 3, 2023.