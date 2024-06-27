Porsche is recalling all Taycan EVs sold globally to fix an issue with a front brake hose that might crack and leak brake fluid, which can lead to reduced braking power. In total, the German sports car maker has sold over 150,000 Taycans since the swoopy four-door EV debuted in 2020. In the United States, almost 32,000 cars are affected by the recall, starting with the 2020 model year and ending with the latest, 2025 Taycan.

The problem was first addressed by a service bulletin released at the end of May, but now the German company decided to issue a recall “out of an abundance of caution,” according to the letter sent to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Get Fully Charged Other Taycan recalls The Porsche Taycan has been recalled in the past for issues with the high-voltage battery, brake pad wear indicator, seat belt warning system and other software-related problems.

Worldwide, the faulty brake hose was identified on less than 1% of all Taycan models, while in the United States, Porsche said the issue affects roughly 5% of the units sold.

To fix the problem, Porsche will replace the two front flexible brake hoses which have been redesigned with an increased bending radius. Cars built between October 21, 2019, and June 13, 2024, are affected by the recall. However, the redesigned hoses were integrated into the assembly process on May 13, 2024, so check with your dealer if your car was built in May or June 2024, to make sure you have the new components installed.

The fix is free, takes about two hours to complete and doesn’t affect the warranty of the car.

A single accident that happened outside the U.S. is linked to a leaky brake hose. According to the letter sent by Porsche to the NHTSA, the incident involved “a vehicle traveling significantly over the speed limit,” 74 miles per hour in an 18 mph zone, but no injuries were reported.

Kevin Giek, the Taycan project manager, told Autocar that in more than five million miles of testing, Porsche didn’t find a single example of the braking issue. “We conducted some internal quality analysis and determined that some failure can occur in some special cases,” Giek added. “Safety is our top priority, so we decided we needed to optimize the brake hoses on the front axle and decided on a new construction.”