Mercedes-Benz reports 84,662 car sales (excluding commercial vans) in the United States during the second quarter of 2024, nearly 4% less than a year ago. EVs were the main reason behind this drop.

In Q2, Mercedes-Benz sold 9,640 passenger all-electric cars, 36% less than a year ago. This substantial decrease caused the EV share to drop to 11.4% from 17.1% a year ago. The U.S. market was not an exception, as Mercedes-Benz noted a 25% drop in EV sales globally.

Get Fully Charged Mercedes-Benz EVs in the U.S. Mercedes-Benz currently offers five main all-electric car models: the EQB, EQE, EQE SUV, EQS and EQS SUV. On top of that comes an all-electric van, the eSprinter.

This number includes the Mercedes-Benz EQB (3,173), the EQE Sedan and SUV (3,911), and the EQS Sedan and SUV (2,556).

Out of the three groups, only the EQB noted a growth—quite significant, by 88% year-over-year, although after a relatively weak Q1. The result after the first half of the year is comparable with H1 2023.

Meanwhile, the EQE family noted a 47% sales drop, while the EQS family was down 57% year-over-year. This is a massive change. Unfortunately, the manufacturer does report the individual results for each of the four cars (EQE, EQE SUV, EQS and EQS SUV).

Mercedes-Benz BEV sales in Q2'2024 (YOY change):

EQB: 3,173 (up 88%)

EQE Sedan and SUV: 3,911 (down 47%)

EQS Sedan and SUV: 2,556 (down 57%)

Total: 9,640 (down 36%) and 11.4% share

Mercedes-Benz BEV sales in the U.S. - Q2 2024

* Starting with Q1 2024, Mercedes-Benz reports retail and wholesale sales. Before that, sales figures were reported at the retail level. We updated the numbers for Q1 and Q2 2023 to the new methodology.

In the first half of the year, Mercedes-Benz sold almost 18,000 all-electric cars in the U.S., 25% less than a year ago. Nonetheless, this is enough for an almost 12% EV share in the brand's total volume.

On top of that comes 642 sales of the all-new all-electric Mercedes-Benz eSprinter van. For reference, Ford E-Transit sales in H1 2024 amounted to 6,301 units.

Mercedes-Benz BEV sales in Q1-Q2'2024 (YOY change):

EQB: 3,844 (up 4%)

EQE Sedan and SUV: 9,024 (down 4%)

EQS Sedan and SUV: 5,108 (down 52%)

Total: 17,976 (down 25%) and 11.9% share

For reference, in 2023, Mercedes-Benz electric car retail sales increased by 248% year-over-year to 43,202, accounting for 15.3% of the total volume.

Unfortunately, plug-in hybrid car sales were not reported.