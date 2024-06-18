The Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV has received a slight upgrade with the 2024 model year and offers 5-10% more EPA driving range than the 2023 model year.
The range boost is partially related to general improvements, although some versions now have a higher-capacity battery.
Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV
The Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV is locally produced in Alabama, U.S., alongside the more luxurious EQS SUV. The model entered the market in mid-2023, and since then, well over 10,000 units have been sold in the U.S.
Initially, there were three regular 2023 EQE SUV versions—a rear-wheel drive 350+ and two all-wheel-drive 350 4Matic and 500 4Matic—all equipped with a 90.6-kilowatt-hour battery. An interesting thing is that in the 2024 model year, the EQE 350+ SUV and EQE 500 4Matic SUV received a more energy-dense battery—96.0 kWh—while the EQE 350 4Matic SUV is stuck with the 90.6-kWh one.
The performance-oriented AMG EQE 4Matic+ SUV was launched for the 2024 model year, and it has a 90.6-kWh battery. We guess that Mercedes-Benz will soon complete the switch to 96-kWh batteries for the entire EQE SUV fleet, just like the EQS SUV switched from 108.4 kWh to 118 kWh.
The move from 90.6 kWh to 96.0 kWh is a 6% increase (5.4 kWh), but because of other improvements applied to the model and the switch from 19-inch to 20-inch wheels, the range changes are different.
The entry-level 2024 EQE 350+ SUV now has 307 miles of EPA Combined range or 10% more than before. It's the first and only 300+ result for the model. The all-wheel drive 4Matic versions have almost 5% more EPA range:
- EQE 350+ SUV 20-in (96 kWh): 307 miles (up 28 miles or 10% from 279 miles)
- EQE 350 4Matic SUV 20-in (90.6 kWh): 265 miles (up 12 miles or 4.7% from 253 miles)
- EQE 500 4Matic SUV 20-in (96 kWh): 282 miles (up 13 miles or 4.8% from 269 miles)
- AMG EQE 4Matic+ SUV 21-in (90.6 kWh): 235 miles
Energy consumption, including charging losses, of the 2024 Mercedes EQE 350+ SUV with 20-inch wheels, is estimated at 94 MPGe or about 359 watt-hours per mile (2.8 miles/kWh). This is the most efficient version of the model.
The all-wheel-drive versions of the EQE SUV use 9-10% more energy than the rear-wheel-drive version—almost 400 Wh/mile or 2.5-2.6 miles/kWh.
Of course, the performance-oriented AMG version with the biggest wheels is the least efficient. According to the EPA, it averages 74 MPGe: 455 Wh/mi or 2.2 miles/kWh.
2024 Mercedes EQE 350+ SUV 20-in
2024 Mercedes EQE 350+ SUV 20-in
[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label]
|Combined
City
Highway
|307 miles (494 km)
N/A
N/A
|EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses):
|Combined
City
Highway
|94 MPGe: 359 Wh/mi or 2.8 miles/kWh
99 MPGe: 340 Wh/mi or 2.9 miles/kWh
88 MPGe: 383 Wh/mi or 2.6 miles/kWh
2024 Mercedes EQE 350 4Matic SUV 20-in
2024 Mercedes EQE 350 4Matic SUV 20-in
[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label]
|Combined
City
Highway
|265 miles (426 km)
N/A
N/A
|EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses):
|Combined
City
Highway
|85 MPGe: 396 Wh/mi or 2.5 miles/kWh
88 MPGe: 383 Wh/mi or 2.6 miles/kWh
82 MPGe: 411 Wh/mi or 2.4 miles/kWh
2024 Mercedes EQE 500 4Matic SUV 20-in
2024 Mercedes EQE 500 4Matic SUV 20-in
[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label]
|Combined
City
Highway
|282 miles (454 km)
N/A
N/A
|EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses):
|Combined
City
Highway
|86 MPGe: 392 Wh/mi or 2.6 miles/kWh
88 MPGe: 383 Wh/mi or 2.6 miles/kWh
83 MPGe: 406 Wh/mi or 2.5 miles/kWh
2024 Mercedes AMG EQE 4Matic+ SUV 21-in
2024 Mercedes AMG EQE 4Matic+ SUV 21-in
[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label]
|Combined
City
Highway
|235 miles (378 km)
N/A
N/A
|EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses):
|Combined
City
Highway
|74 MPGe: 455 Wh/mi or 2.2 miles/kWh
77 MPGe: 438 Wh/mi or 2.3 miles/kWh
71 MPGe: 475 Wh/mi or 2.1 miles/kWh
Let's note that the highway MPGe ratings are usually lower than the combined values. Thus, we estimate the EPA Highway range might be slightly lower by 10-20 miles. However, this is only a rough estimate because the MPGe number includes charging losses.
The 2024 model year versions, equipped with the new 96-kWh battery, have a 0-60 mph acceleration time 0.1 seconds slower than before: 6.4 seconds for the EQE 350+ SUV and 4.7 seconds for the EQE 500 4Matic SUV.
Basic specs
|Model
|Drive
|Battery
(kWh)
|EPA
Range
|0-60
mph
(sec)
|2024 Mercedes EQE 350+ SUV 20-in
|RWD
|96
|307 mi
|6.4
|2024 Mercedes EQE 350 4Matic SUV 20-in
|AWD
|90.6
|265 mi
|6.2
|2024 Mercedes EQE 500 4Matic SUV 20-in
|AWD
|96
|282 mi
|4.7
|2024 Mercedes AMG EQE 4Matic+ SUV 21-in
|AWD
|90.6
|235 mi
|3.4
Pricing
Prices of the Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV remain the same as in 2023. The model starts at an MSRP of $77,900 plus a $1,150 destination charge.
Interestingly, the Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV is still not eligible for the $7,500 federal tax credit despite being locally produced and some versions being under the $80,000 price cap. If Mercedes-Benz complies with additional battery cell/battery material production requirements, something may change. For now, the incentive potentially might be factored into leasing.
Prices
|Model
|Base Price
|Dest. Charge
|Tax Credit
|Effective Price
|2024 Mercedes EQE 350+ SUV 20-in
|$77,900
|+$1,150
|N/A
|$79,050
|2024 Mercedes EQE 350 4Matic SUV 20-in
|$77,900
|+$1,150
|N/A
|$79,050
|2024 Mercedes EQE 500 4Matic SUV 20-in
|$89,500
|+$1,150
|N/A
|$90,650
|2024 Mercedes AMG EQE 4Matic+ SUV 21-in
|$109,300
|+$1,150
|N/A
|$110,450