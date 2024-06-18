The Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV has received a slight upgrade with the 2024 model year and offers 5-10% more EPA driving range than the 2023 model year.

The range boost is partially related to general improvements, although some versions now have a higher-capacity battery.

Get Fully Charged Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV The Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV is locally produced in Alabama, U.S., alongside the more luxurious EQS SUV. The model entered the market in mid-2023, and since then, well over 10,000 units have been sold in the U.S.

Initially, there were three regular 2023 EQE SUV versions—a rear-wheel drive 350+ and two all-wheel-drive 350 4Matic and 500 4Matic—all equipped with a 90.6-kilowatt-hour battery. An interesting thing is that in the 2024 model year, the EQE 350+ SUV and EQE 500 4Matic SUV received a more energy-dense battery—96.0 kWh—while the EQE 350 4Matic SUV is stuck with the 90.6-kWh one.

The performance-oriented AMG EQE 4Matic+ SUV was launched for the 2024 model year, and it has a 90.6-kWh battery. We guess that Mercedes-Benz will soon complete the switch to 96-kWh batteries for the entire EQE SUV fleet, just like the EQS SUV switched from 108.4 kWh to 118 kWh.

The move from 90.6 kWh to 96.0 kWh is a 6% increase (5.4 kWh), but because of other improvements applied to the model and the switch from 19-inch to 20-inch wheels, the range changes are different.

The entry-level 2024 EQE 350+ SUV now has 307 miles of EPA Combined range or 10% more than before. It's the first and only 300+ result for the model. The all-wheel drive 4Matic versions have almost 5% more EPA range:

EQE 350+ SUV 20-in (96 kWh): 307 miles (up 28 miles or 10% from 279 miles)

EQE 350 4Matic SUV 20-in (90.6 kWh): 265 miles (up 12 miles or 4.7% from 253 miles)

EQE 500 4Matic SUV 20-in (96 kWh): 282 miles (up 13 miles or 4.8% from 269 miles)

AMG EQE 4Matic+ SUV 21-in (90.6 kWh): 235 miles

Energy consumption, including charging losses, of the 2024 Mercedes EQE 350+ SUV with 20-inch wheels, is estimated at 94 MPGe or about 359 watt-hours per mile (2.8 miles/kWh). This is the most efficient version of the model.

The all-wheel-drive versions of the EQE SUV use 9-10% more energy than the rear-wheel-drive version—almost 400 Wh/mile or 2.5-2.6 miles/kWh.

Of course, the performance-oriented AMG version with the biggest wheels is the least efficient. According to the EPA, it averages 74 MPGe: 455 Wh/mi or 2.2 miles/kWh.

2024 Mercedes EQE 350+ SUV 20-in

2024 Mercedes EQE 350+ SUV 20-in :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 307 miles (494 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 94 MPGe: 359 Wh/mi or 2.8 miles/kWh

99 MPGe: 340 Wh/mi or 2.9 miles/kWh

88 MPGe: 383 Wh/mi or 2.6 miles/kWh

2024 Mercedes EQE 350 4Matic SUV 20-in

2024 Mercedes EQE 350 4Matic SUV 20-in :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 265 miles (426 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 85 MPGe: 396 Wh/mi or 2.5 miles/kWh

88 MPGe: 383 Wh/mi or 2.6 miles/kWh

82 MPGe: 411 Wh/mi or 2.4 miles/kWh

2024 Mercedes EQE 500 4Matic SUV 20-in

2024 Mercedes EQE 500 4Matic SUV 20-in :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 282 miles (454 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 86 MPGe: 392 Wh/mi or 2.6 miles/kWh

88 MPGe: 383 Wh/mi or 2.6 miles/kWh

83 MPGe: 406 Wh/mi or 2.5 miles/kWh

2024 Mercedes AMG EQE 4Matic+ SUV 21-in

2024 Mercedes AMG EQE 4Matic+ SUV 21-in :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 235 miles (378 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 74 MPGe: 455 Wh/mi or 2.2 miles/kWh

77 MPGe: 438 Wh/mi or 2.3 miles/kWh

71 MPGe: 475 Wh/mi or 2.1 miles/kWh

Let's note that the highway MPGe ratings are usually lower than the combined values. Thus, we estimate the EPA Highway range might be slightly lower by 10-20 miles. However, this is only a rough estimate because the MPGe number includes charging losses.

The 2024 model year versions, equipped with the new 96-kWh battery, have a 0-60 mph acceleration time 0.1 seconds slower than before: 6.4 seconds for the EQE 350+ SUV and 4.7 seconds for the EQE 500 4Matic SUV.

Basic specs

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) 2024 Mercedes EQE 350+ SUV 20-in RWD 96 307 mi 6.4 2024 Mercedes EQE 350 4Matic SUV 20-in AWD 90.6 265 mi 6.2 2024 Mercedes EQE 500 4Matic SUV 20-in AWD 96 282 mi 4.7 2024 Mercedes AMG EQE 4Matic+ SUV 21-in AWD 90.6 235 mi 3.4

Pricing

Prices of the Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV remain the same as in 2023. The model starts at an MSRP of $77,900 plus a $1,150 destination charge.

Interestingly, the Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV is still not eligible for the $7,500 federal tax credit despite being locally produced and some versions being under the $80,000 price cap. If Mercedes-Benz complies with additional battery cell/battery material production requirements, something may change. For now, the incentive potentially might be factored into leasing.

Prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2024 Mercedes EQE 350+ SUV 20-in $77,900 +$1,150 N/A $79,050 2024 Mercedes EQE 350 4Matic SUV 20-in $77,900 +$1,150 N/A $79,050 2024 Mercedes EQE 500 4Matic SUV 20-in $89,500 +$1,150 N/A $90,650 2024 Mercedes AMG EQE 4Matic+ SUV 21-in $109,300 +$1,150 N/A $110,450