Mercedes-Benz Cars reports 496,700 global passenger car sales during the second quarter of 2024, 4% less than a year ago and it was the fourth consecutive negative quarter.

Unfortunately for the German brand, its all-electric car sales decreased even faster. In Q2, all-electric car sales of Mercedes-Benz and Smart, an electric-only brand, amounted to roughly 45,800 and were lower by 25% than a year earlier. It decreased the EV share to 9.2% from almost 12% in Q2 2023.

Get Fully Charged

Mercedes-Benz electric car sales decrease

After a record of over 240,000 all-electric car sales in 2023, Mercedes-Benz Cars noted a substantial decline in the first half of 2024. The volume is 17% lower than in H1 2023 at just over 93,000.

The company explained, "The pace of EV adoption eased in important markets as the company focused on healthy growth in a market environment characterized by heavy discounting." In other words, the demand is insufficient to maintain the previous sales volume without rebates.

The preliminary data indicate that Mercedes-Benz Cars sold a total of 90,000 plug-in passenger cars in Q2, down 6% year-over-year. Interestingly, its plug-in hybrid car sales improved by about 27% to 44,200.

Mercedes-Benz Cars global plug-in car sales in Q2'2024 (YOY change):

  • BEVs: 45,800 (down 25%) and 9.2% market share
  • PHEVs: 44,200 (up 27%) and 8.9% market share
  • Total: 90,000 (down 6%) and 18.1% market share

Mercedes-Benz Cars BEV Sales – Q2 2024

Mercedes-Benz Cars BEV Sales – Q2 2024

In the first half of the year, the total all-electric car sales decreased by 17% year-over-year to roughly 93,400 units. Meanwhile, plug-in hybrid car sales increased by 16% reaching nearly 87,000.

Mercedes-Benz Cars global plug-in car sales in Q1-Q2'2024 (YOY change):

  • BEVs: 93,400 (down 17%) and 9.7% market share
  • PHEVs: 86,900 (up 16%) and 9.1% market share
  • Total: 180,100 (down 4%) and 18.8% market share

For reference, in 2023, Mercedes-Benz Cars sold more than 240,000 all-electric cars, including over 222,000 Mercedes-Benz (43,202 in the U.S.) and over 18,000 Smarts.

Mercedes-Benz Cars BEV Sales – Q2 2024

Mercedes-Benz Vans

Mercedes-Benz Vans announced 103,400 vehicle sales in Q2, down 13% year-over-year, including 5,200 all-electric vans, up 3% year-over-year. EVs accounted for 5% of the total volume compared to 4.3% a year ago.

The van lineup includes the EQV, eSprinter, eVito/eVito Tourer, and EQT/eCitan.

from left: Mercedes-Benz EQT, EQV, eSprinter, eVito, eCitan
Mercedes-Benz

from left: Mercedes-Benz EQT, EQV, eSprinter, eVito, eCitan

Get the best news, reviews, columns, and more delivered straight to your inbox.
For more information, read our
Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

See also

bmw group electric car sales 2024q2 BMW Group's Electric Car Sales Are Growing, But Slowing Down A Bit
porsche taycan production concern sales 2024q2 Porsche Might Reduce Taycan Production After Sales Tanked In H1 2024
Got a tip for us? Email: tips@insideevs.com