Mercedes-Benz Cars reports 514,000 global car sales during the fourth quarter of 2023 (down 4% year-over-year). The total sales in 2023 amounted to 2,043,800 units, just 0.2% more than in 2022.

Despite the fact that the overall business is not growing, Mercedes-Benz managed to increase its plug-in car sales.

Get Fully Charged Mercedes-Benz electric car sales in 2023 In 2023, Mercedes-Benz sold over 222,000 all-electric cars (plus an additional 18,000 smart cars), which accounted for around 11% of the brand's total volume. The growth rate was 73% year-over-year.

In Q4, all-electric car sales of Mercedes-Benz and Smart (an all-electric brand) amounted to 66,200 (up 24% year-over-year), or about 12.9% of the total volume. That's a new record, both in terms of volume and share.

The vast majority falls on the Mercedes-Benz brand (66,200), as Smart remains small—and interestingly, noted a decrease in sales despite the introduction of new models.

Mercedes-Benz Cars global plug-in car sales in Q4'2023 (YOY change):

BEVs: 66,200 (up 24%) and 12.9% market share

Mercedes-Benz: 66,300 (up 32%)

Smart: 3,900 (down 39%)

In the United States, Mercedes-Benz BEV sales amounted to 13,511 (up 139%).

Detailed results:

In 2023, Mercedes-Benz Cars sold more than 240,000 all-electric cars, including over 222,000 Mercedes-Benz (43,202 in the U.S.) and over 18,000 Smart. The growth rate of the Mercedes-Benz brand was pretty strong at 73%, compared to 2022.

Mercedes-Benz Cars global plug-in car sales in Q1-Q4'2023 (YOY change):

BEVs: 240,600 (up 61%) and 11.8% market share

Mercedes-Benz: 222,600 (up 73%) and 11% share

Smart: 18,100 (down 12%)

The company does not report plug-in hybrid car sales volume but mentioned that the share of PHEVs out of Mercedes-Benz brand sales amounted to 19% in 2023. Together with BEVs, 30% of Mercedes-Benz cars were rechargeable.

Mercedes-Benz Vans

from left: Mercedes-Benz EQT, EQV, eSprinter, eVito, eCitan

Separately, Mercedes-Benz Vans announced 124,300 vehicle sales in Q4 (up 1.3% year-over-year), including a record 7,700 BEVs (up 64% year-over-year). BEVs account for 6.2% of the total volume (compared to 3.8% a year ago).

In the full year of 2023, Mercedes-Benz sold roughly 22,700 all-electric vans (up 51% year-over-year), a 5.1% of the total 447,800 (up 7.8% year-over-year).

The van lineup includes the EQV, eSprinter, eVito/eVito Tourer, and EQT/eCitan.

Detailed results: