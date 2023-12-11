Hyundai has just announced pricing for the new 2024 Hyundai Kona Electric model, which for the very first time will be available in two battery versions.

The smaller battery option of the Hyundai Kona Electric previously was not available in North America (it was offered in Europe).

In the 2024 model year, there will be two main battery/powertrain versions, including the SE with a 48.6-kilowatt-hour battery and a 99-kilowatt electric motor, and the SEL with a 64.8-kWh battery and a 150-kW electric motor. Previously, there was only a 64-kWh battery version with a 150-kW electric motor.

In terms of pricing, the 2024 Hyundai Kona Electric SE starts at an MSRP of $32,675 (plus a $1,335 destination charge), which is just $875 less than the 2023 Hyundai Kona Electric with a 64-kWh battery. That's not good news, considering the smaller battery, less range, and less power.

The 2024 Hyundai Kona Electric SEL starts at an MSRP of $36,675, so $3,125 or 9.3% more than the outgoing big battery version. There is also a better-equipped Limited trim, which costs $41,045.

Of course, as long as the Hyundai Kona Electric is imported, it's also not eligible for the $7,500 federal tax credit, but the incentive might be available through leasing.

Prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2023 Hyundai Kona Electric (64 kWh) 17-inch $33,550 +$1,335 N/A $34,885 2024 Hyundai Kona Electric SE (48.6 kWh) 17-inch $32,675 +$1,335 N/A $34,010 2024 Hyundai Kona Electric SEL (64.8 kWh) 17-inch $36,675 +$1,335 N/A $38,010 2024 Hyundai Kona Electric Limited (64.8 kWh) 17-in $41,045 +$1,335 N/A $42,380

On the positive side, the new Hyundai Kona Electric is built upon an improved generation of the Kona model, with new features, equipment, a larger cabin, and an expanded cargo area (33% bigger). It also has a more capable 10.8-kW on-board charger (compared to the 7.2-kW one previously) and can charge a bit faster from DC fast chargers (10-80% in 43 minutes, instead of 47 minutes).

We guess, that Hyundai has decided to increase the prices partially because of the retirement of its main competitor—the Chevrolet Bolt EV/Bolt EUV duo, which was the best-selling electric model in its segment.

EPA Range

When researching the Hyundai Kona Electric's specs, we found that the new 2024 model year version is equipped with CATL battery cells, instead of LG Energy Solution battery cells.

The 64.8-kWh battery version already has an official EPA Combined range rating of 261 miles, while the 48.6-kWh battery version has not been listed yet, although Hyundai expects 200 miles (up from 197 miles expected several months ago).

Basic specs

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 2023 Hyundai Kona Electric (64 kWh) 17-inch FWD 64 258 mi 2024 Hyundai Kona Electric SE (48.6 kWh) 17-inch FWD 48.6 200 mi* 2024 Hyundai Kona Electric SEL (64.8 kWh) 17-inch FWD 64.8 261 mi 2024 Hyundai Kona Electric Limited (64.8 kWh) 17-inch FWD 64.8 261 mi

* according to the manufacturer

2024 Hyundai Kona Electric SEL Vs. SE

For those who wonder which version to choose, let's take a look at a side-by-side comparison of the SE and SEL versions.

The SEL version is roughly $4,000 or 12% more expensive, but it has a third more battery capacity and over 30% more expected EPA range, as well as higher power output. Charging-wise, things are similar.

EV Comparison Side-by-Side by InsideEVs Model 2024 Hyundai Kona Electric SEL (64.8 kWh) 17-inch

[A] Difference

[A] / [B] 2024 Hyundai Kona Electric SE (48.6 kWh) 17-inch

[B] Drive FWD FWD Battery 64.8 kWh 33.3% 48.6 kWh EPA Range Combined 261 mi 30.5% 200 mi* Specs Peak power 150 kW 51.5% 99 kW EPA Energy Consumption (including charging losses) Combined 116 MPGe: 291 Wh/mi City 129 MPGe: 261 Wh/mi Highway 103 MPGe: 327 Wh/mi Charging AC On-board charger: 10.8 kW

Info: 0-100% SOC in 6 h and 5 min On-board charger: 10.8 kW

Info: 0-100% SOC in 5 h and 2 min DC Peak charging power: 100 kW

Info: 10-80% SOC in 43 minutes Peak charging power: 100 kW

Info: 10-80% SOC in 43 minutes Prices MSRP $36,675 12.2% $32,675 Dest. Charge +$1,335 +$1,335 Tax Credit N/A N/A Effective Price $38,010 11.8% $34,010

The SEL trim has everything that SE, plus a few more features like "Rear privacy glass, roof side rails, leather-wrapped steering wheel, power driver’s seat w/ two-way lumbar support, heated front seats and rear air vents."

