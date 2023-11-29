The new, upgraded 2024 Hyundai Kona Electric is just around the corner in the United States, with an expected market launch in late Fall, although the manufacturer warns that availability might be initially limited.

The 2024 model year version of the car is equipped with a new 64.8-kilowatt-hour battery (marginally higher battery capacity than 64 kWh previously).

According to the recently published EPA range and efficiency rating, the new Kona Electric has an EPA Combined range of 261 miles, which is one mile higher than internally estimated by the manufacturer, and three miles more than in the case of the outgoing 2023 model year version. The EPA range is also a few miles higher than in the case of the outgoing Chevrolet Bolt EV (259 miles).

In other markets (primarily in Europe), there might also be a new 48.6-kWh battery version with an estimated range of 197 miles, but we do not expect it in the U.S.

An interesting thing is that the 2024 Hyundai Kona Electric is slightly less efficient than the previous version. Energy consumption, including charging losses, of the car is estimated at 116 MPGe or about 291 watt-hours per mile. That's almost 3.6% higher energy consumption than in the 2023MY.

Hyundai says that the car has an improved drag coefficient of 0.27 (compared to 0.29 previously), but the issue might be in the vehicle size - it's a bit longer (with a longer wheelbase) and wider. Nonetheless, it should be more roomy.

We have to wait for the detailed specs, including wheel size (probably still 17-inches), to ensure other potential differences that affected the efficiency.

2024 Hyundai Kona Electric

2024 Hyundai Kona Electric :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 261 miles

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 116 MPGe: 291 Wh/mi

129 MPGe: 261 Wh/mi

103 MPGe: 327 Wh/mi

The new Hyundai Kona Electric has a front-mounted electric motor (150 kW and 255 Nm of torque), just like the previous Kona. Interestingly, according to the specs of the 2023MY version, the motor was rated at 150 kW and 395 Nm of torque, so the new version has less torque (or limited torque).

One of the most interesting and positive improvements is related to charging. The car has a 10.8-kW on-board charger (compared to 7.2-kW in 2023MY), which enables it to complete charging three hours faster—in 6 hours and 5 minutes (10-100% state-of-charge), instead of 9 hours and 15 minutes previously.

It seems that the new 64.8-kWh battery pack can be also charged faster from an external DC fast charger. The process is expected to take 43 minutes (10-80% SOC), compared to 47 minutes previously.

Other interesting changes are:

the new i-Pedal mode, which enables one-pedal driving that allows drivers to accelerate, decelerate, and stop using only the accelerator pedal when desired

Smart Regenerative System that adjusts regeneration according to real-time traffic conditions

Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) capability with an AC power output of up to 1.7 kilowatts

Basic specs

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range Top

Speed 2023 Hyundai Kona Electric 17-inch FWD 64 258 mi 104 mph 2024 Hyundai Kona Electric FWD 64.8 261 mi

Prices

Pricing of the 2024 Hyundai Kona Electric has not yet been announced, but we guess that it might be similar to the outgoing version, which started at an MSRP of $33,550.

The main issue for the Hyundai Kona Electric is that it's not eligible for the $7,500 federal tax credit (like other imported EVs). However, if the incentive will be available through leasing, it might be a very good option—especially because the Chevrolet Bolt EV/Bolt EUV will be soon discontinued, leaving a large space in the entry-level EV segment.

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2023 Hyundai Kona Electric 17-inch $33,550 +$1,335 N/A $34,885 2024 Hyundai Kona Electric N/A

Gallery: 2024 Hyundai Kona Electric US