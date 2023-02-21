After a period of struggle, related to the lack of eligibility for the $7,500 federal tax credit and a massive battery recall, the Chevrolet Bolt EV and Bolt EUV is finally on the rise.

Sales of the two models in the United States reached a new record of 38,120 units in 2022 (including 16,108 in Q4), while the company is preparing to sell more than 70,000 units globally this year (the US is the largest market).

The specs for this subcompact city car are really decent, which combined with its prices and the $7,500 federal tax credit, makes it a very affordable electric car. General Motors even says that the Bolt EV/EUV duo is "America’s Most Affordable EV."

The latest 2023 model year version does not bring any changes on the technical level. The Chevrolet Bolt EV and Chevrolet Bolt EUV are equipped with a 65-kilowatt-hour (kWh) battery and offer respectively 259 or 247 miles of EPA combined range.

Energy consumption, including charging losses, is estimated at 120 MPGe or 281 watt-hours per mile (175 Wh/km) in the case of the Bolt EV, and 115 MPGe or 293 watt-hours per mile (182 Wh/km) in the case of the slightly bigger Bolt EUV.

Both cars are equipped with a 150-kilowatt (kW) electric motor (front-wheel drive system), which is good enough to accelerate from 0 to 60 miles per hour in 6.5 seconds (Bolt EV) or 7.0 seconds (Bolt EUV).

2023 Chevrolet Bolt EV 1LT 17-inch

2023 Chevrolet Bolt EV 1LT 17-inch :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 259 miles (417 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 120 MPGe: 281 Wh/mi (175 Wh/km)

131 MPGe: 257 Wh/mi (160 Wh/km)

109 MPGe: 309 Wh/mi (192 Wh/km)

2023 Chevrolet Bolt EUV LT 17-inch

2023 Chevrolet Bolt EUV LT 17-inch :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 247 miles (397 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 115 MPGe: 293 Wh/mi (182 Wh/km)

125 MPGe: 270 Wh/mi (168 Wh/km)

104 MPGe: 324 Wh/mi (201 Wh/km)

Prices

The base 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EV 1LT starts at $26,500 (+$995 destination charge), which translates into an effective price of $19,995, after deducting the federal tax credit ($7,500). The 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EUV LT is slightly more expensive - by $1,300.

Initially, the prices for the 2023 model year version were even lower (announced in Summer 2022), but later GM increased the price in January 2023. We guess that the answer is obvious - high demand after the car gained eligibility for the $7,500 federal tax credit.

This is also combined with the lack of eligibility for the incentive for the closest competitors - Hyundai Kona Electric and Kia Niro EV (imported from South Korea). It's funny how things change because, over the last few years, the situation was 100 percent the opposite (GM hit the federal tax credit limit, while the Hyundai/Kia duo was still eligible).

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EV 1LT 17-inch $26,500 +$995 $7,500 $19,995 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EUV LT 17-inch $27,800 +$995 $7,500 $21,295

Basic specs