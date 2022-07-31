It was the 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV's turn to undergo the InsideEVs 70 mph range test, and the results were pretty much as we would expect. On occasion, we're surprised with our range test findings, but the Bolt EUV performed consistently throughout the test and ended up with a respectable 231 miles (371.8 km) driven.

That's 6.5% less than its combined EPA range rating of 247 miles (397 km), but 3.5% more than its highway EPA range rating of 222.9 miles (358.6 km).

Segment Of The Test Average Efficiency Miles Driven Total Miles 100% to 75% 3.6 mi/kWh 61 miles 61 miles 75% to 50% 3.6 mi/kWh 56 miles 117 miles 50% to 25% 3.7 mi/kWh 57 miles 174 miles 25% to 0% 3.6 mi/kWh 57 miles 231 miles The breakdown of the four quarters of the range test demonstrates consistent results

We were driving a Bolt EUV Premier which was fitted with 17" wheels that are specific to the Premier trim. They were fitted with Michelin Energy Star 215/50 R17 tires. The lower trim LT version also has 17" wheels and uses the same tires, but the wheels have different designs. There isn't a separate range rating based on wheels, since they are all the same diameter. Typically, when an EV model has multiple EPA range ratings, it's because the different size wheels offer different driving ranges.

As with the Bolt EV, the Bolt EUV employs a 65 kWh battery and in this range test, we consumed 63.6 kWh. We may have been able to drive another 3-4 miles, but since the Bolt EUV doesn't show its state of charge or remaining miles once the remaining range is only 10 miles we didn't know exactly when we were at 0% and were concerned about running out of charge before reaching the charging station.

We finished up the range test with a consumption rating of 3.6 mi/kWh which translates to 17.2 kWh/100 km, a respectable consumption rate for the compact crossover.

Easy On The Wallet

Chevrolet recently announced they are dramatically reducing the price of the Bolt EV and EUV for the 2023 model year, making the pair two of the most affordable electric vehicles available today. The 2023 Bolt EUV LT has a starting MSRP of $27,200 and the Bolt EUV Premier starts at $31,700.

To sweeten the pot even more, Chevrolet has partnered with Qmerit to offer free standard installation of a 240-volt NEMA 14-50 outlet for home charging. The Bolt EUV comes standard with a dual-voltage 120v/240v portable charging cable, so all owners need is the NEMA 14-50 outlet installed and they're all set to charge the Bolt EUV at home.

About Our Range Tests

We want to make it clear our range tests aren't perfect. There are variables simply out of our control like wind, traffic, and weather. However, we do our best to control what we can.

We always set the tires to the manufacturer's recommended pressure, crosscheck the speedometer with a GPS for accuracy and place the vehicle in the most efficient driving mode (in the case of the Bolt EUV, that's simply "Normal" driving mode).

We DC fast charge the vehicle up to 100 percent right before starting the test, reset the trip meter and enter the highway immediately or within a couple of miles. We then drive at a constant 70 mph and in long loops so we end up either where we started, or very close by.

Driving conditions, temperature, and topography will affect an EVs driving range and our 70-mph range tests serve only as a guideline of approximately what you should expect if you drive the same EV under similar conditions.