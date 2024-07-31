The 2025 Chevrolet Equinox EV will enter the U.S. market in late 2024 with small changes regarding trims, optional equipment, pricing and powertrain.

The good news is that the new base LT trim will start at the same price tag of $34,995 (including a $1,395 destination charge) as the previously promised 1LT. The 2025 Equinox LT is the most affordable Ultium-based EV model and the most affordable one with a 300+ mile range.

The main change is that there will only be two trims in the 2025 model year—LT and RS, compared to several in the existing model year (1LT, 2LT, 3LT, 2RS and 3RS). However, customers can build the equivalent of higher trims through additional packages.

The main change is that there will only be two trims in the 2025 model year—LT and RS, compared to several in the existing model year (1LT, 2LT, 3LT, 2RS and 3RS). However, customers can build the equivalent of higher trims through additional packages.

For example, the LT with Comfort, Active Safety 2 Package and Convenience I Package will be directly equivalent to the former LT2. Even the price will be the same.

An LT trim with Comfort, Active Safety 2 Package and Convenience II Package is equivalent to the former 3LT ($1,100 more expensive due to additional standard content, including Heads-Up Display and Rear Camera Mirror).

Similarly, the new RS trim is directly equivalent to the former 2RS trim. The RS with Convenience II Package is equivalent to the former 3RS ($1,095 more expensive due to additional standard content, including Heads-Up Display and Rear Camera Mirror).

The press release does not include the pricing info for the all-wheel drive (eAWD) versions, but we can assume that the option will cost $3,300 just like in the 2024 model year. That's also what GM Authority said.

All Chevrolet Equinox EVs qualify for the full $7,500 federal tax credit just like the 2024MY.

Knowing the above, we have listed all the main configurations (including counterparts of retired trims):

Prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2025 Chevrolet Equinox EV LT (*1LT) FWD 19-in $33,600 +$1,395 $7,500 $27,495 2025 Chevrolet Equinox EV LT (*2LT) FWD 19-in $41,900 +$1,395 $7,500 $35,795 2025 Chevrolet Equinox EV LT (*3LT) FWD 21-in $45,000 +$1,395 $7,500 $38,895 2025 Chevrolet Equinox EV RS (*2RS) FWD 21-in $43,400 +$1,395 $7,500 $37,295 2025 Chevrolet Equinox EV RS (*3RS) FWD 21-in $46,495 +$1,395 $7,500 $40,390 2025 Chevrolet Equinox EV LT (*1LT) eAWD 19-in $36,900* +$1,395 $7,500 $30,795 2025 Chevrolet Equinox EV LT (*2LT) eAWD 19-in $45,200* +$1,395 $7,500 $39,095 2025 Chevrolet Equinox EV LT (*3LT) eAWD 21-in $48,300* +$1,395 $7,500 $42,195 2025 Chevrolet Equinox EV RS (*2RS) eAWD 21-in $46,700* +$1,395 $7,500 $40,595 2025 Chevrolet Equinox EV RS (*3RS) eAWD 21-in $49,795* +$1,395 $7,500 $43,690

* There are only two trim levels in the 2025MY: LT and RS, which with added optional packages closely match the former 2LT, 3LT, 2RS and 3RS trims; Pricing of the eAWD version assumes a $3,300 difference from the 2024MY.



We don't know the final driving range estimates for the 2025 model year. Previously it was 319 miles EPA for the front-wheel drive and 285 miles for the dual-motor all-wheel drive versions.

This might change slightly because Chevrolet updated the powertrains, which now have a bit more power and torque:

FWD: GM-estimated 220 HP; 243 lb-ft torque

(MY24: 213 HP; 236 lb-ft torque)

(MY24: 213 HP; 236 lb-ft torque) AWD: GM-estimated 300 HP; 355 lb-ft torque

(MY24: 288 HP; 333 lb-ft torque)

We are eager to see the market launch of the Chevrolet Equinox EV's base version. Currently, Chevrolet's website still lists the 2024 model year 2LT, 3LT, 2RS and 3RS trims only.

