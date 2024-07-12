Chevrolet’s new Equinox EV made headlines for being a well-executed EV that's relatively affordable. However, its eye-catching $35,000 base price never materialized for the 2024 model year, with the cheapest model being the Equinox 2LT starting at $41,900. The price-leader 1LT has remained missing in action for the 2024 model year.

Good news is on the horizon, as the Equinox EV’s trim structure has been entirely overhauled for the 2025 model year. Gone are the numeric designations like 3LT or 3RS, instead replaced with just two model grades: LT and RS. This may sound confusing at first glance, but if we scrutinize the trim sheet, we’ll learn that this is better for everyone. Chevrolet has opted to make the Equinox customizable via option packages rather than trim levels.

Get Fully Charged Chevrolet has walked Equinox EV pricing back Back in 2023, Chevrolet announced that the Equinox EV would start slightly under $30,000. By 2024, the price had risen to under $35,000, but the base 1LT model never arrived. The cheapest 2024 Equinox EV is a base 2LT model starting at $43,295.

For the 2025 model year, the base Equinox is technically slightly discontented. However, the base model now has standard features that wouldn’t have been offered on the theoretical 1LT that never appeared for 2024. The LT now comes with a urethane steering wheel, manual seat controls, and cloth seating, all for the price of $34,995.

Instead, Chevrolet has opted to upgrade the Equinox’s level of equipment via add-on packages. For example, the Comfort Package adds stuff back to the Equinox, such as a power driver’s seat, heated front seats, and a heated steering wheel. There’s now an Active Safety Package that adds rear traffic alert, and traffic sign recognition. Adding the Comfort, Convenience, and Active Safety Package brings the Equinox LT back to where the old 2LT trim would have been, all for the same price as before: $43,295 (including a $1,395 destination fee). LT models with just the Comfort Package and Active Safety II package will only cost $36,995.

The RS model will already come with the option packages mentioned before, except it trades its bright-colored accents for sportier dark-colored ones. From here on out, the RS and LT will also be equipped with even more jam-packed versions of the original packages, called the Convenience Package II and Active Safety Package 3. Namely, the Active Safety Package 3 adds Super Cruise. The Convenience Package II offers all the stuff from the other trims, coupled with goodies like big 21-inch wheels and a power passenger seat. This is roughly equivalent to the old 3RS and 3LT trims of the 2024 model year. Base RS models will start at $44,795, while the top-of-the-line RS models will cost $47,890. The most expensive LT is slightly cheaper at $46,395. Both top trim Equinox EVs are roughly $1,000 more expensive than the 2024 model year, but they now come standard with a head-up display and rear camera integrated into the mirror.

Mechanically, the Equinox gets a power bump. FWD models now generate 220 horsepower and 243 lb-ft torque, up from last year's 213 horsepower and 236 lb-ft torque. AWD Equinox EVs now make 300 horsepower and 355 lb-ft torque, a solid boost over last year’s 288 horsepower and 333 lb-ft torque. It’s not clear if these new power figures will make for a faster Equinox EV or if they will affect range.

These are a lot of words to say that the 2025 Equinox EV should be simpler to understand and possibly a better car. Instead of consumers being forced to choose between odd trim levels, they simply pick whether or not they prefer LT or RS and add the option packages they would like. This new model strategy also shows promise for the entry-level $35,000 model since we now know exactly what equipment we’ll get in a bargain-basement Equinox EV. Add the upgraded electric motors, and it appears that Chevrolet is crafting the Equinox to be its best EV yet.

