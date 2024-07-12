Earlier this week, Zeekr released teaser photos of its Tesla Model Y-fighting crossover SUV. Now, it’s the end of the week, and they’ve taken the wraps off the styling, given it a name, and released some specifications. This posh SUV might be the tipping point for an already surprisingly strong performance from the Chinese and slightly Swedish electric vehicle brand.

Dubbed the 7X, Zeekr says this model is a family-oriented SUV “tailored for Chinese families, understanding users’ needs for all-scenario travel, and innovatively placing them as the core of design.” Despite the “7X” moniker, this SUV is only seats five.

Get Fully Charged Zeekr expands worldwide Zeekr has plans to enter more than 50 new countries before the end of 2024.

This SUV is essentially a crossover-sized version of the Zeekr 007 sedan. So, like that sedan, the crossover variant is a neatly styled vehicle with a few exterior quirks that stop it from looking too generic. It has a similar customizable lightbar (called the Stargate) as the 007, integrated into the front fascia directly above the headlights. Of course, it’s a notably taller vehicle than the sedan-shaped 007, but it does not look too overgrown or inflated. Overall, it looks like a smart, premium crossover that makes little pretense into trying to hide that it’s a crossover SUV. In an era of segment-blurring designs, the 7X’s form factor and unambiguous design are refreshing. Zeekr’s press release says this was intentional, as the brand aimed to reshape “the elegance and luxury of classic SUVs with original design” by returning to the basics and shunning the crossover-coupe rakish roofline.

The 7X is about the same size as the Model Y. At 189.9 inches long, it is not quite three inches longer than the Model Y, but its width and height are within an inch of the Tesla. Pricing isn’t confirmed, but if it follows the same path as the Zeekr 007, it’ll likely be slightly cheaper than the Tesla.

Predictably, the 7X uses the same SEA (Sustainable Experience Architecture) used on the Zeekr 007 and Polestar 4. Since it’s mostly a tall version of the 007 sedan, the 7X has a power output of up to 636 horsepower. Zeekr claims the 7X will sprint to 62 MPH in as little as 4 seconds flat, which is only slightly slower than the 3.8 seconds from the 007 sedan. No official range or charging time numbers exist, but the 7X uses an 800-volt architecture and LFP batteries. We’d expect the 7X to likely be able to crest over 500 kW on a DC fast charger if it follows in the footsteps of the 007 and 001.

As an American, I can’t help but look as if I’ve been sucking on lemons while I look at the Zeekr 7X because it’s not fair that we can’t get a car like this in the United States. Unlike other EVs we’ve glibly called Model Y killers, this one actually feels like it could put the screws to the Model Y. On paper, the 7X’s specifications trounce the Model Y, and the design feels significantly more upscale. I appreciate Zeekr’s insistence on making a regular SUV instead of some convoluted shape with weird design caveats that will keep buyers out of showrooms, cough, cough, like the Polestar 4.

Zeekr is expanding outside of China. It’s not confirmed yet, but I wouldn’t be surprised if the 7X was Zeekr’s next model to be sold in its growing number of international dealerships. Hopefully, Volvo will get the memo and figure out how to make a stylish XC60 replacement out of the 7X’s guts.

