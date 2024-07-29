Audi announced pricing and content updates for the 2025 Audi Q4 E-Tron lineup, bringing some interesting changes.

The discontinued entry-level rear-wheel drive Audi Q4 40 E-Tron is returning as the Audi Q4 45 E-Tron with the new rear-drive unit, which has more power (210 kilowatts versus 150 kW) and is more efficient. This change cut the 0-60 mph acceleration time by 1.7 seconds to 6.2 seconds.

Get Fully Charged The Q4 E-Tron is Audi's top EV model The Audi Q4 E-Tron is Audi's best-selling all-electric car lineup in the U.S., with over 5,000 units sold in the first half of the year. The 2025 model year includes three versions: Q4 45 E-Tron, Q4 55 E-Tron and Q4 Sportback 55 E-Tron.

The Audi Q4 45 E-Tron is expected to get 288 miles of EPA Combined range, which, if confirmed, will be a 23-mile or 8.7% increase compared to the older version, rated at 265 miles. It's the highest range result in the model's history.

The dual-motor, all-wheel drive Audi Q4 55 E-Tron and Audi Q4 Sportback 55 E-Tron version most likely will maintain their 2024MY range rating of 258 miles. This means the RWD version will have 30 miles or 11.6% more range than the AWD versions, using the same 82-kilowatt-hour battery (total capacity).

Here is the list of the 2024 and 2025 model year Audi Q4 E-Tron (the 2024 "55" versions are still available for order on Audi's website):

Basic specs

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) Top

Speed

(mph) 2024 Audi Q4 40 E-Tron 19-in (retired)

RWD 82 265 mi 7.9 99 2024 Audi Q4 55 E-Tron 19-in AWD 82 258 mi 5.0 99 2024 Audi Q4 Sportback 55 E-Tron 20-in AWD 82 258 mi 5.0 99 2025 Audi Q4 45 E-Tron 19-in RWD 82 288 mi* 6.2 99 2025 Audi Q4 55 E-Tron 19-in AWD 82 258 mi** 5.0 99 2025 Audi Q4 Sportback 55 E-Tron 20-in AWD 82 258 mi** 5.0 99

* a preliminary manufacturer’s estimated EPA range for Q4 45 E-Tron; ** EPA range and other specs probably the same as for 2024 model year version



According to the manufacturer, the entire Audi Q4 E-Tron lineup sees the previously optional Technology package made standard for model year 2025. It includes the Audi Virtual Cockpit Plus, Audi MMI Navigation Plus, Traffic Sign Recognition, and Audi Connect.

The Audi Q4 Sportback 55 E-Tron will also get a new tech anthracite mesh interior inlay as part of the available Black Optic Plus package.

Probably the most important change for the 2025 model year is the return of the heat pump. Audi says, "a new Cold weather package designed for frigid climates is available on all Q4 55 E-Tron trim levels and includes a heated windshield and heat pump." The price of the package was not included in the press release. Unfortunately, it seems that the base "45" version will not get this option.

Pricing

The 2025 Audi E-Tron family will have the same pricing as before. The 2025 Audi Q4 45 E-Tron will start at an MSRP of $49,800, the 2025 Audi Q4 55 E-Tron will start at $55,200 and the 2025 Audi Q4 Sportback 55 E-Tron will start at $58,200.

The only change is the destination charge of $1,295, $100 higher than before. Because the Audi Q4 E-Tron family is imported, it's not qualified for the $7,500 federal tax credit when purchasing (it might be through leasing).

Prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2024 Audi Q4 40 E-Tron 19-in (retired) $49,800 +$1,195 N/A $50,995 2024 Audi Q4 55 E-Tron 19-in $55,200 +$1,195 N/A $56,395 2024 Audi Q4 Sportback 55 E-Tron 20-in $58,200 +$1,195 N/A $59,395 2025 Audi Q4 45 E-Tron 19-in $49,800 +$1,295 N/A $51,095 2025 Audi Q4 55 E-Tron 19-in $55,200 +$1,295 N/A $56,495 2025 Audi Q4 Sportback 55 E-Tron 20-in $58,200 +$1,295 N/A $59,495