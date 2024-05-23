The new 2024 Audi Q4 55 e-tron, equipped with a new rear drive unit, is noticeably more efficient than the previous generation.

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) website, the model has a range of 258 miles (the same value for both the SUV and Sportback body versions) compared to the previous 236 miles or 242 miles. The battery pack capacity remains the same 82 kilowatt-hours.

Get Fully Charged Audi Q4 e-tron sales increases In Q1 2024, Audi sold some 2,678 Q4 e-tron electric cars in the U.S., 23% more than a year ago. This is the most popular Audi EV family.

There is only an all-wheel-drive version of the Audi Q4 e-tron on the market right now. In the 2023 model year, there was also a rear-wheel-drive option with up to 265 miles of range. If the German manufacturer decides to launch a new RWD version, the new 210-kilowatt rear drive unit should also give it a higher range—just like in the case of the Volkswagen ID.4, which got 291 miles EPA.

Audi Q4 55 e-tron AWD: 258 miles (up 22 miles or 9.3%)

Audi Q4 Sportback 55 e-tron AWD: 258 miles (up 16 miles or 6.6%)

Interestingly, the 258-mile rating is the same for the Audi Q4 55 e-tron AWD with 19-inch wheels and the Audi Q4 Sportback 55 e-tron with 20-inch wheels. The Sportback usually had more range due to better aerodynamics, although the bigger wheels partially compensate for this benefit.

Energy consumption, including charging losses, of the 2024 Audi Q4 e-tron (both versions), is estimated at 100 MPGe or about 337 watt-hours per mile (3.0 miles/kWh).

It's only slightly worse than the Volkswagen ID.4, rated at 102 MPGe: 330 Wh/mi or 3.0 miles/kWh, although the ID.4 has 20-inch wheels as standard.

2024 Audi Q4 55 e-tron 19-in

2024 Audi Q4 55 e-tron 19-in :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 258 miles (415 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 100 MPGe: 337 Wh/mi or 3.0 miles/kWh

107 MPGe: 315 Wh/mi or 3.2 miles/kWh

92 MPGe: 366 Wh/mi or 2.7 miles/kWh

2024 Audi Q4 Sportback 55 e-tron 20-in

2024 Audi Q4 Sportback 55 e-tron 20-in :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 258 miles (415 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 100 MPGe: 337 Wh/mi or 3 miles/kWh

107 MPGe: 315 Wh/mi or 3.2 miles/kWh

92 MPGe: 366 Wh/mi or 2.7 miles/kWh

Let's note that the highway MPGe ratings are noticeably lower than the combined values. We estimate the EPA Highway range might be roughly 20 miles (or 8%) lower. However, this is only a rough estimate because the MPGe number includes charging losses (calculation using a simple proportion is incorrect).

Basic specs

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) Top

Speed

(mph) 2024 Audi Q4 55 e-tron 19-in AWD 82 258 mi 5.0 99 2024 Audi Q4 Sportback 55 e-tron 20-in AWD 82 258 mi 5.0 99 2024 Volkswagen ID.4 AWD Pro 20-in AWD 82 263 mi 2024 Volkswagen ID.4 AWD Pro S 20-in AWD 82 263 mi

Gallery: 2024 Audi Q4 55 e-tron

6 Photos

Pricing

The 2024 Audi Q4 e-tron starts at an MSRP of $55,200 plus a $1,195 destination charge. The model is imported from Europe and, thus, does not qualify for the $7,500 federal tax credit. However, the incentive might be factored in leasing.

If we compare the Audi Q4 e-tron with the all-wheel drive Volkswagen ID.4, the price difference is several grands. On top of that is the $7,500 tax credit, which makes the ID.4 a much more reasonable choice when purchasing. Of course, the Audi version of the MEB-based model is more premium and there are differences in standard equipment between particular trims that must be considered individually.

Prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2024 Audi Q4 55 e-tron 19-in $55,200 +$1,195 N/A $56,395 2024 Audi Q4 Sportback 55 e-tron 20-in $58,200 +$1,195 N/A $59,395 2024 Volkswagen ID.4 AWD Pro 20-in $48,755 +$1,425 $7,500 $42,680 2024 Volkswagen ID.4 AWD Pro S 20-in $53,875 +$1,425 $7,500 $47,800